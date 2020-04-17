2020 Honda CBF190 X Launched In China

Honda has launched the new Honda CBF190X, a touring motorcycle made specifically for the Chinese market, which seems to be gradually emerging out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Honda CBF190X has been manufactured by Sundiro Honda, the Japanese brand's Chinese arm, and gets its design inspiration from the bigger Honda CB500X. The Honda CBF190X was first showcased in 2016, and now it's made it to full production form. The bike gets a small adventure-style front beak, a windshield, half-fairing and single-piece seat. But what is different in the production model is the side-mounted exhaust, compared to the underbelly exhaust seen in the concept.

The Honda CBF190X has slight design changes than the concept unveiled in 2016

New body graphics, black cast alloy wheels also differentiate the production model from the concept showcased almost four years ago. The fuel tank has a capacity of 12 litres, although the design of the bike is typically touring-oriented. The Honda CBF190X is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine which puts out maximum power of 16.5 bhp and peak torque of 16.3 Nm. The bike is available in five colour options - black, white, red, grey and tri-colour, and has a seat height of 770 mm and kerb weight of 149 kg.

Suspension duties are handled by a long-travel upside down front fork and a rear monoshock unit. And the wheels get petal discs for braking duties. The tyres look more suitable for road use, rather than off-road use, although the tread pattern does look like it will offer slightly better grip in slippery conditions than pure street tyres. The CBF190X is a China-only model, and as such, it's highly unlikely that something like this will make its way to India. However, given the popularity of Hero MotoCorp's XPulse 200, it could very well be in Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's interests to introduce something on the lines of the CBF190X, with engine displacement of 200-250 cc. Now, that will be something to look forward to!

