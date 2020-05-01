2020 Honda Grom Revealed For Global Markets

Honda Motor Co. has taken the wraps off the 2020 Honda Grom, its famous bike from the mini-moto range. It is also known as the MSX 125 in some markets. Compared to the previous model, the 2020 Grom gets a bunch of new colour schemes. As far as the engine specifications are concerned, they stay the same as before. The Honda Grom 2020 is now available in Incredible Green, Halloween Orange, Blue Raspberry and Cherry Red colours. The features on the motorcycle stay the same as before too.

(The 2020 Grom gets a 125 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 9.65 bhp and 10.8 Nm)

The Grom continues to get a 125 cc single cylinder engine which makes about 9.65 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 4-speed gearbox. The Grom gets 31 mm upside down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It is a small but stylish mini motorcycle which is meant for small daily commutes and regular pottering about in town. Other features on the 2020 Grom include LED projector headlamp and and an LED tail lamp, optional ABS, multi-function digital instrument console and a 220 mm disc up front along with a 190 mm disc at the rear. The mini-moto bike rides on 12-inch wheels. The small bike has a wheelbase of 1,100 mm and the seat height is just 762 mm.

(The 2020 Grom gets three new colours for the new model year)

While the Honda Grom may be an iconic bike and fun to ride, we do not think it is coming to India any time soon. Although, we did have the Honda Navi in the Indian market, which was discontinued a while ago. In case Honda does decide to bring the Grom to India, expect it to carry a hefty premium.

