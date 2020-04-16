2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Teaser Reveals New LED Headlamps And Updated Grille

The 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks, and along with a cleaner engine, the car will also come with some updates in terms of features and styling. Honda Cars India has shared a new teaser for the upcoming Jazz BS6, giving us a glimpse of some of those features. The biggest update, of course, is that the BS6 Jazz will now come with new all-LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The new teaser also reveals the 2020 Jazz's updated grille and LED fog lamps.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch

Honda Jazz 7.45 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Overall, the face looks more proportionate now with a 'Honda' logo positioned at the centre on the mesh grille, along with the black slat and the underlining chrome strip that looks like an extension for the LED DRLs. Furthermore, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of the alloy wheels, which remain unchanged, along with a new front bumper that looks more aggressive with sculpted lines and gets a larger central airdam.

Also Read: Honda BR-V Discontinued, Revised Jazz BS6 And WR-V Facelift Coming Soon

The engine details are yet to be announced, however, we expect the Honda Jazz BS6 to share its powertrains with 2020 Amaze subcompact sedan, which is already made to shift to BS6 emission regulations. So, the 2020 Honda Jazz will come with 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines. The former will be tuned to make 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner will offer 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox, and possibly a CVT transmission option for the petrol model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.