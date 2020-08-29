2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The next-generation Hyundai i20 has been undergoing testing in India for a while now, but for the first time we are seeing it without camouflage. The global-spec model has already made its debut and we now get to see the India-spec model is. The test mule which looks in its final stages of testing now gives us a clear idea of what to expect in terms of design. So you get LED headlights and LED taillights along with a very swanky looking cascading grille finished in black.

Also Read: Hyundai Teases New Kona And Kona N Line SUV

The test mule which looks to be in its final stages of testing now gives us a clear idea of what the new i20 will look like

The design overall is really angular with sharp and sculpted lines running on its face, profile as well as at the rear. The raked rear windscreen with black surrounds and the tall rear bumper complement the slightly hunkered down stance and add to its sporty appeal. The new Hyundai i20 will come with two new 10.25 - inch screens, one for infotainment and one for instrumentation, along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has also confirmed that the new i20 will be a connected car and will get the BlueLink system with a host of connectivity features like vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and emergency alert among others.

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Wins Top Safety Pick Award In The US

The car is also likely to get Hyundai SmartSense safety package with new-gen Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) that now offers pedestrian and cyclist detection for even more assurance on the road, as well as Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC). In terms of powertrain, we expect the new Hyundai i20 to come share its powertrain options with the Hyundai Venue. So expect the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel to be on the cards.

Source: Powerdrift

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.