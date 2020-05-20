The 2020 Hyundai Verna has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹ 9.30 lakh for the base S variant, going all the way up to ₹ 13.99 lakh for the range topping SX (O) turbo variant. While online bookings had already started when the model was listed on the company's website, buyers can also visit showrooms and book the car. The new Hyundai Verna Facelift is offered in India in four variants- S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo and it's the first fully connected compact sedan on sale in India. It is equipped with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car tech which has an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by Vodafone-Idea eSIM and a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform. There are 45 Blue Link features on board catering to the Safety, Security, Remote Operations, Vehicle Relationship Management, Geographic Information Services, Alert Services and Voice Recognition services.

The top-end variants of the 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift get a full-HD display with Hyundai's Blue Link connected car tech

Hyundai India had announced the prices for the Verna facelift earlier this year in March but its sales were delayed as all operations came to a standstill during the lockdown period. Since the government has now given some relaxation in lockdown 4.0, automakers have partially started sales operations in India. While Hyundai India has already started with production a couple of months ago at its Chennai manufacturing facility, now it has also partially started sales operations and the Hyundai Verna Facelift have started arriving at dealerships.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will also get an electric sunroof as before

On the outside the new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets some cosmetic updates including a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. The front bumper has been redesigned as well and the new diamond-cut alloy wheels add to the overall stance. It also features new wing mirrors, silver door handles, revamped LED taillamps, new rear bumper, and redesigned boot lid. It remains identical to the outgoing model in terms of proportions measuring in at 4,440 mm in length, 1,729 mm in width, 1,475 mm in height and having a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.

2020 Hyundai Verna gets a revised central console to incorporate the new touchscreen.

The design and layout of the cabin is largely similar to the predecessor with dual-tone black-beige colour scheme for the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel variants. But the turbo variant gets all-black interiors with red stitches on the upholstery, as earlier seen on other models featuring this engine, like the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. However, the central console has been tweaked to incorporate the new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the air-con vents have been redesigned as well. New features include wireless phone charger, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, Eco coating, rear USB charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage and Arkamys premium sound system.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift will come with a set of new alloy wheels and updated rear section featuring revised LED taillamps

The new Hyundai Verna facelift gets a range of BS6 engines starting with the the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder MPi petrol that belts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a iVT (CVT) gearbox is optional. Then there is the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque-convertor transmission is optional. The most powerful of all is the 1-litre, three-cylinder Turbo GDi petrol engine that churns out 118 bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. It's also mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) which is a segment-first is optional.

