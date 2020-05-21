New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo: All You Need To Know

The Hyundai Verna Turbo is powered by the 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine borrowed from the Venue, along with updates like glossy black grille, twin tip muffler and aggressive front and rear styling.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo GDi petrol variant is priced in India at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Verna Turbo is powered by a 1.0-litre GDi petrol engine
  • The 998 cc turbocharged petrol unit makes 118 bhp and 117 Nm torque
  • Hyundai Verna Turbo come with rear disc brakes and a dual exhaust system

Hyundai India officially launched the 2020 Verna facelift in India this week. While the prices were announced over a month ago, it is now that the car has officially gone on sale in India. While the car does come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a range of new and updated features, the biggest highlight of the 2020 Hyundai Verna is the fact that now the car comes with a performance-spec turbo-petrol variant as well. In addition to a powerful engine, the car also comes with a bunch of exterior and interior updates specific to this particular variant, and here are all the things you need to know about the Hyundai Verna Turbo.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Goes On Sale In India; Prices Start At ₹ 9.30 Lakh

New Hyundai Verna

9.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
New Hyundai Verna

  1. First things first, the Hyundai Verna Turbo is powered by the much-loved 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine borrowed from the Hyundai Venue. However, unlike the Venue, which gets both manual and automatic transmission, the Verna's Turbo GDi motor only comes mated to the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) with paddle shifters.
  2. The BS6 compliant 998 cc turbocharged engine is tuned to churn out 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 172 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.
  3. The Hyundai Verna is based on the top-end SX(O) variant and thus comes with all the bells and whistles that the car has to offer. In fact, it's the only variant to get rear disc brakes, front parking sensors, and a dual exhaust system and a rear diffuser.

    Also Read: Hyundai Resumes Production At Chennai Plant, Makes 200 Cars On Day 1

    hatvg33o

    The Hyundai Verna Turbo comes with a sportier design for the bumper and dual exhaust system

  4. In line with the car's sporty character, the Verna Turbo comes with aggressive and sportier front and rear design with black exterior treatment. Upfront, the car comes with a glossy black grille, black ORVMS, black shark-fin antenna, and sporty bumper design.
  5. Inside, unlike the other variants, the Hyundai Verna Turbo gets dark interiors, with all-black dashboard and match black leather upholstery. The cabin also gets contrast red accents on the air-con vents and seat, along with similar red stitching for the leather-wrapped gear lever.

    Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

    3k1inveg

    Hyundai Verna Turbo comes with black interior with black leather upholstery and contrast red accents

  6. Other features that it shares with the SX(O) variant include - full LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, back pocket for the driver's seat, 7-inch touchscreen HD display with BlueLink connected car technology, and ventilated seats for driver and front passenger.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift: All You Need To Know

  7. In terms of safety the car comes with - 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) front parking sensors, ECM with Telematic Switches on IRVM, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Burglar Alarm.
  8. The Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo GDi petrol variant is priced in India at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is about ₹ 15,000 more expensive that the regular SX(O) petrol automatic variant, which is powered by a naturally aspirated 113 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Hyundai Verna with Immediate Rivals

New Hyundai Verna
Hyundai
New Verna

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
23%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Hyundai New Verna Alternatives

Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 6.99 - 14.26 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities