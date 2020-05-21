2020 Hyundai Verna Turbo: All You Need To Know

Hyundai India officially launched the 2020 Verna facelift in India this week. While the prices were announced over a month ago, it is now that the car has officially gone on sale in India. While the car does come with a host of cosmetic changes along with a range of new and updated features, the biggest highlight of the 2020 Hyundai Verna is the fact that now the car comes with a performance-spec turbo-petrol variant as well. In addition to a powerful engine, the car also comes with a bunch of exterior and interior updates specific to this particular variant, and here are all the things you need to know about the Hyundai Verna Turbo.
New Hyundai Verna
- First things first, the Hyundai Verna Turbo is powered by the much-loved 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine borrowed from the Hyundai Venue. However, unlike the Venue, which gets both manual and automatic transmission, the Verna's Turbo GDi motor only comes mated to the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) with paddle shifters.
- The BS6 compliant 998 cc turbocharged engine is tuned to churn out 118 bhp at 6,000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 172 Nm at 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.
- The Hyundai Verna is based on the top-end SX(O) variant and thus comes with all the bells and whistles that the car has to offer. In fact, it's the only variant to get rear disc brakes, front parking sensors, and a dual exhaust system and a rear diffuser.
- In line with the car's sporty character, the Verna Turbo comes with aggressive and sportier front and rear design with black exterior treatment. Upfront, the car comes with a glossy black grille, black ORVMS, black shark-fin antenna, and sporty bumper design.
- Inside, unlike the other variants, the Hyundai Verna Turbo gets dark interiors, with all-black dashboard and match black leather upholstery. The cabin also gets contrast red accents on the air-con vents and seat, along with similar red stitching for the leather-wrapped gear lever.
- Other features that it shares with the SX(O) variant include - full LED headlamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, back pocket for the driver's seat, 7-inch touchscreen HD display with BlueLink connected car technology, and ventilated seats for driver and front passenger.
- In terms of safety the car comes with - 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) front parking sensors, ECM with Telematic Switches on IRVM, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and Burglar Alarm.
- The Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo GDi petrol variant is priced in India at ₹ 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is about ₹ 15,000 more expensive that the regular SX(O) petrol automatic variant, which is powered by a naturally aspirated 113 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine.
