Jaguar Land Rover has silently launched the 2020 Jaguar F-Type facelift in India, priced from ₹ 95.12 lakh to ₹ 2.41 crore (ex-showroom, India). Offered in both coupe and convertible body types, the sportscar will be available in a total of nine variants, which includes six coupes and three convertible trim options. The car was first revealed in December 2019, and it has come to India in less than five months from its global debut. In India, the car competes with the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster.

2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift is priced from ₹ 95.12 lakh to ₹ 2.41 crore Jaguar F-Type 90.93 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Jaguar F-Type is powered a 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder petrol engine (P300) and a 5.0-litre V8 that is offered in two states of tune (P450 and P575). The 1997 cc engine is tuned to churn out 296 bhp at 5500 rpm while developing a peak torque of 400 Nm at 1500-4500 rpm. The motor is mated to an automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels, propelling the car to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Celebrates COVID-19 Heroes On World Land Rover Day

The P450 powertrain is offered with the 5.0 Coupe R-Dynamic and 5.0 Coupe First Edition variants, and the V8 engine is turned to make about 444 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 580 Nm at 2,500-5,000 rpm. The engine comes with an automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.6 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 285 kmph. The more powerful P575 version is tuned to make 567 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 700 Nm at 3,500-5,000 rpm, and it is also mated to the same automatic transmission, but here, it sends power to all four wheels and helps the car go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds before reaching the 300 kmph top speed.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Jaguar Land Rover India Extends Warranty, Service Schedules

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift convertible body type comes in three variants

Visually, the new Jaguar F-Type facelift sports an evolved design and the biggest changes have been made to the front section. The car now sports a new and larger single-frame grille flanked by slim pixel LED headlights, striking new clam-shell bonnet, and revised front and rear bumpers with larger intakes The LED taillights with the signature J-theme continue to feature on the new F-Type, retaining the distinctive design language of the sports car.

The 2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift comes with new Ebony Windsor leather performance seats with Ebony interior

Inside, the car comes with some subtle changes including new Ebony Windsor leather performance seats with Ebony interior. The updates include a new digital instrument console as well as a larger touchscreen infotainment system that runs the new InControl Touch Pro interface with Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The overall quality of materials within the cabin appears to have improved over its predecessor. The car also gets 12-way electric front seats with memory function, leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium cabin lighting, switchable active exhaust, and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.