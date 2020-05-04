2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India

India Kawasaki Motor has opened bookings for the BS6 compliant Ninja 650 and the Z650 motorcycles in the country. Dealerships have begun accepting bookings for the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 and the Kawasaki Z650 that not only meet the new emissions standards but also get comprehensive updates. The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 was announced as early as December last year priced at ₹ 6.25-6.50 lakh, while the 2020 Ninja 650 was announced in January this year priced between ₹ 6.65-6.79 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The bikes were scheduled to arrive by April but the launch was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 BS6 gets plenty of upgrades including the new Z900-inspired headlamp cowl that looks sharper and more aggressive, and also gets the LED treatment. The bike also comes with the new TFT display and the Rideology app that brings Bluetooth connectivity for pairing your smartphone. The Z650 BS6 continues to draw power from the 649 cc parallel-twin motor that now develops 67.3 bhp at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6700 rpm. In contrast, the BS4 engine belted out 67.2 bhp and 65.7 Nm. The motor is paired with the same 6-speed gearbox.

Both bikes witness a price hike of about ₹ 55,000 over the BS4 versions

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 also comes with similar upgrades including the new sharper and aggressive-looking fairing with a new sculpted fuel tank, and a revised tail section. The twin headlamps are now powered by LED bulbs, while the 4.3-inch TFT screen has been added here as well for the 2020 version with the Rideology app. The Ninja 650 also draws power from the 649 cc motor that is tuned for 66.4 bhp at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6700 rpm. The sports tourer has seen an improvement in the mid-range torque output of the motorcycle.

Cycle parts remain the same on both bikes including the fat telescopic forks at the front, and a monoshock suspension setup at the rear. Braking system includes petal discs with dual-channel ABS. The 2020 Z650 also comes with a wider 160/60 R17 rear tyre now.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 BS6 will be offered in two colours - Lime Green Ebony and Pearl Flat Stardust White, while the Z650 BS6 will get the single Metallic Spark Black colour scheme. Compared to the BS4 models, the bikes have seen a price increase of about ₹ 55,000 respectively. The exact pricing on the BS6 models though will be available closer to the launch. Deliveries for the bikes will only begin post the lockdown.

