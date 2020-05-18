New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 BS6 Prices Out; Becomes Dearer By ₹ 10,000

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 adventure tourer motorcycle is now priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), receiving a price hike of Rs. 10,000.

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a BS6 compliant 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four engine

Highlights

  • The BS6 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is now priced at Rs. 10.99 lakh
  • The 2020 Versys 1000 2 colours - Pearl Stardust White & Candy Lime Green
  • Visually and in terms of features, the motorcycle remains unchanged

India Kawasaki Motorcycle has silently revised the price of its litre-class adventure touring motorcycle - Versys 1000. The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is now priced at ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India), receiving a price hike of ₹ 10,000, compared to earlier. Before this, it was in April 2019 that the bike received a price hike of ₹ 20,000, to ₹ 10.89 lakh from ₹ 10.69 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). Visually and in terms of features, however, the motorcycle remains unchanged, and it continues to be offered in two colour options - Pearl Stardust White/Metallic Spark Black, and Candy Lime Green/Metallic Spark Black.

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki W800 Street Gets A Price Cut By ₹ 1 Lakh

2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets a BS6 compliant 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four engines that makes 118 bhp and 102 Nm torque

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a BS6 compliant 1,043 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four engines which puts out 118 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is borrowed from the Ninja 1000, however, the Versys offers stronger low- and mid-end torque, to better suit its adventure tourer nature. The motorcycle also comes with a bunch of electronic aids like - Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brakes (KIBS), along with standard electronic cruise control.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 6.24 Lakh

0 Comments

In terms of features, the motorcycle also comes with twin-LED headlamps, a part-digital/part-analogue instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, and assist & slipper clutch among others. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch black alloy wheels at both ends, shod with 180/55 section tyres at the rear and 120/70 section rubber upfront. Braking duties are handled by Dual semi-floating 310 mm petal discs up front and a single 250 mm petal disc at the back with dual-channel ABS.

x
