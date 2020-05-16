New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Kawasaki W800 Street Gets A Price Cut By ₹ 1 Lakh

The 2020 Kawasaki W800 Street is now priced at Rs. 6.99 lakh, making it cheaper by a lakh over the 2019 version and also more affordable than the Triumph Street Twin in the segment.

Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Kawasaki W800 Street arrived in India as a SKD unit

Highlights

  • The Kawasaki W800 is now more affordable than the Street Twin
  • The W800 is a modern-classic with the design inspired from the W1
  • Bookings for the 2020 W800 Street are now open at Kawasaki dealerships

India Kawasaki Motor has updated its official website with the price of the 2020 W800 Street cruiser. The 2020 Kawasaki W800 Street is now ₹ 1 lakh cheaper than the older model and is priced at ₹ 6.99 lakh. The W800 Street was launched in the country last year at a price of ₹ 7.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India) that made it an expensive proposition in the segment. In comparison, the Triumph Street Twin was more value-friendly at ₹ 7.45 lakh. However, the price cut allows Kawasaki to position the model more aggressively, and will allow potential buyers to seriously consider the model over the Street Twin in the segment.

Also Read: Kawasaki W800 Street Launched In India

Kawasaki dealers are accepting bookings for the 2020 W800 Street

The Kawasaki W800 Street remains unchanged with the 2020 edition barring the updated motor that meets BS6 norms. The bike draws its styling from the iconic 650 cc Kawasaki W1 and is a mix of old and new with a round LED headlamp, tear drop fuel tank, spoked wheels, wide handlebar and centre-set foot pegs. There's just enough chrome to keep the retro theme in check along with the twin-pod instrument console with a digital readout, fork gaiters on the front forks. The W800 is sold in a single colour scheme - Metallic Flat spark black/Metallic Matte Graphite grey.

Power on the 2020 Kawasaki W800 Street comes from the retro 773 cc vertical twin-cylinder, bevel driven, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection that develops 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4800 rpm. The motorcycle also gets an assist and slipper clutch, adjustable levers. The bike is underpinned by a modern double-cradle frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm front telescopic forks, and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The bike gets 320 mm front single disc and a 270 mm single disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS. The India-spec model rides on MRF tyres.

0 Comments

It's unclear at the moment as to what prompted Kawasaki to reduce the price on the W800 Street. The bike launched in 2019 arrived in India as a Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) kit and was limited in volumes. It's unclear if the 2020 model is limited in volumes as well. We will update this story once hear from Kawasaki on the matter. The W800 also locks horns against the Harley-Davidson Street Rod in this space.

