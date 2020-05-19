New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Unveiled In South Korea

Kia Motors has officially unveiled the new Picanto facelift in its home market, which is now uses the 'Morning Urban' moniker. As of now, Kia has no plans of launching the Picanto hatchback in India.

New Kia Picanto Facelift is called as Kia Morning Urban in South Korean market

Highlights

  • The hatchback now uses 'Morning Urban' moniker in the home market
  • Kia Picanto Facelift is offered with a single 1.0-litre petrol engine
  • Kia has no plans of launching the Picanto hatchback in India

Kia Motors, has officially unveiled the facelifted version of the Picanto hatchback in its home market, South Korea. The hatchback now comes with updated features. It is based on the new Hyundai i10 platform which is sold in the international markets. However, the car is smaller than the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios that are currently on sale in India.

Kia Picanto facelift now gets 'Morning Urban' moniker, which reflects the changes on the hatchback

The new Picanto facelift comes with the company's signature tiger-nose grille with chrome accents which is flanked by revised projector headlamps and four LED DRLs. The car also gets dual-tone front bumper with large vents on either side featuring silver inserts. It also gets fog lamps, shark fin antenna, new LED taillights, redesigned rear bumper, chrome exhaust tip, dual-tone alloy wheels and much more.

Inside the cabin, the facelifted Picanto borrows the majority of the equipment from the outgoing model. It now gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, 4.2-inch TFT LCD cluster, full Auto AC, sliding center console armrest, engine start-stop button, smart key system and several features.

Kia Picanto facelift now gets an updated infotainment system with an 8-inch display & Bluetooth Multi Connection function

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the small car comes powered by a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated petrol mill. The unit is capable of producing 75 bhp of maximum power with 95 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission.

With the amount of success that the carmaker has bagged with Seltos and Carnival, the company certainly is looking to expand its product portfolio for the Indian market. However, Kia has no plans to launch the Picanto hatchback in India. On the contrary, Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV will be carmaker's next product for the Indian market, which is likely to be introduced around the festive season.

