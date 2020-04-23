2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R Test Video Released

KTM has recently released a video showing the 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R being tested by a select group of international journalists at the Autodromo Internacaional do Algarve circuit in Portugal three months ago. KTM calls it The Beast 3.0, and from what we can see from the video, this lucky bunch of motorcycle journalists seemed to have had a whale of a time, and as the video shows, it doesn't seem like any other media track day that some of us have attended over the years. Yeah, the KTM 1290 Super Duke R track ride experience looks to be much, much more than just fast straights, late braking and knees scraping around corners.

The next generation KTM 1290 Super Duke R sports a revised frame, new wheels, and minor cosmetic upgrades

From what you can see in the video below, this lucky group of moto journos seem to have spent a whole lot of time on one wheel, popping wheelies and carrying them for a fair bit of time on the track. And from the looks of it, The Beast 3.0 is quite the machine for such kind of work! And what it packs is a lighter bike, although a lot hasn't changed with its 1,301 cc, two-cylinder, four-stroke, LC8 engine compared to the 2017 model. The bike though is lighter now, losing 6 kg from the 195 kg dry weight of the outgoing model to 189 kg now. Maximum power is 180 bhp at 9,500 rpm and peak torque of 140 Nm kicks in at 8,000 rpm.

Take a look at the KTM official video from that media test ride:

"We concentrated on the main points of the Super Duke, easy rideability, good ergonomics, good seat comfort. But we have to give it more precision in the chassis, more feeling from the front, and also from the rear. We've also used a new set of electronics for more control from the rider," said Hermann Sporn, Project Leader, KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

The 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R has a dry weight of 189 kg and has a stiffer frame and swingarm

The weight on the latest 1290 Super Duke R is managed with thinner engine casings and revised water and oil cooler mounts. The new 1290 Super Duke R also gets twin-shower injectors, replacing the single-injector set-up. The steel trellis frame along with the single-sided swingarm was stiffened up for better riding stability and feel. In the electronics package, there are five riding modes - Rain, Street, Sport as standard, and Track and Performance which come with the aftermarket Track package. Other onboard features include cruise control, wheelie control, a nine-stage adjustable traction control, cornering ABS with supermoto mode, and an optional quickshifter. Sadly, we were not part of that lucky group who got to ride The Beast 3.0, and KTM India doesn't seem to have any plans of introducing it in India.

