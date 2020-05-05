2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6: All You Need To Know

The Mahindra Alturas G4 sits right at the top of the company's SUV portfolio. It brings in a sense of sophistication to the line-up and also offers Mahindra customers to buy a big SUV higher up the price range. It impresses with the feature list it has on offer. There's no wonder then, that the Alturas G4 made the transition to BS6. It has been launched already in India and here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4.

The materials used inside the cabin are premium and feel good to touch

The new Mahindra Alturas G4 is now available at ₹ 28.69 lakh for the base variant while tops out at ₹ 31.69 lakh for the top-end trim, (all prices ex-showroom, India).

The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 gets the same 2.2-litre diesel engine which is now BS6 compliant. The 2157 cc, four-cylinder engine continues to put out similar power figures as well at 178 bhp at 4000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 1600-2600 rpm.

The engine is mated to a Mercedes-Benz sourced seven-speed automatic torque converter as standard.

Mahindra will be offering it in two variants - Alturas G4 4x2 AT, and Alturas G4 4x4 AT.

In terms of looks the Alturas G4 remains unchanged. It gets features like HID headlamps with dual function DRLs, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the signature Mahindra grille, large roof rails, LED taillamps and a sunroof.

On the inside, it continues to get the same layout as before and the same premium Tan and Black interiors with soft-touch upholstery finished in the same tone. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which also doubles up as the display for the 3D around-view camera.

The range topping trim also gets a 7-inch colour TFT display for the instrument cluster, along with memory function for driver's seat and ORVMs, and a smart powered tailgate.

In terms of the safety features, the Alturas G4 gets dual airbags in the 4x2 variant and 9 airbags in the 4x4 variant. The standard fitments include - electronic parking brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Decent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, ISOFIX seat mounts, seatbelt warning, and rear defogger among others.

