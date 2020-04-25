New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas SUV is expected to get a substantial price hike. The BS4 model of the SUV is priced at Rs. 27.7 lakh with the top-end model retailing at Rs. 30.7 lakh (All Prices Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 SUVhas been teased on the official website

  • BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 teased online on official website
  • The prices for the BS6 Alturas G4 SUV are yet to be announced
  • It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra, has been updating its portfolio to make them compatible with the BS6 emission norms. The SUV maker has already introduced the BS6 avtars of the Bolero facelift, the Scorpio, the XUV500 and the KUV100 NXT BS6 in the Indian market. Now, the company is looking to launch the BS6 compliant version of its flagship SUV - the Alturas G4. We have also seen the full-size Alturas G4 BS6 testing on the Indian roads so the launch was just around the corner. Making things even more obvious, the company has teased the SUV on the official website with a tagline - Coming Soon. 

2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 will be launched soon in India 

Visually, the overall design of the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV is expected to remain the same as the outgoing model, however, minor tweaks are likely on the cards. The SUV could sport a bigger grille and a revised bumper resembling the global-spec Rexton G4. The SUV is also expected to sport new dual-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, the BS6 Alturas G4 SUV is expected to borrow the same interiors, cabin layout and features from the outgoing model. The SUV will continue to get a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, coloured MID, ventilated seats, cruise control, electrically adjustable driver seat and much more. For safety, the SUV will come equipped with 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill start assist, hill descent control and a 360-degree camera, and much more.

The Alturas goes up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner & Ford Endeavour 

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine. The unit will be tuned to make 178.5 bhp of power against 420Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that powered the BS4 version of the Alturas G4. Transmission functionality will be carried out by a 7-speed automatic gearbox, borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.

0 Comments

The BS6 Mahindra Alturas SUV is expected to get a substantial price hike, as it will be launched in a diesel avatar. Presently, the SUV comes with a starting price of ₹ 27.7 lakh with the top-end model retailing at ₹ 30.7 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi). When launched, the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV will take on the likes of the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner.

