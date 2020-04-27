2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 Bookings Open Online

Mahindra & Mahindra, introduced the BS6 Bolero SUV in the country last month at a starting price of ₹ 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Now, the company has started taking bookings for one of its best-selling model online only. Interested customers can book the SUV online by paying a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The new 2020 Mahindra Bolero SUV comes with the new exterior styling, an updated cabin with newly added features, and upgraded BS6 compliant mHawk75 diesel motor. The SUV comes in three variants - B4, B6, and B6(O).

The front end of the BS6 Bolero sees significant changes, with new grille, new headlamps and a new bumper

Visually, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 gets a new grille with vertical slats, a new headlamp cluster with static bending function, integrating the beam light, hazard light and parking light. The SUV also gets new X-shaped front bumper with new fog lamps and ridges on the lower section. At the rear, it gets a refreshed tail lamps and door handle for boot gate. The SUV is offered in three exterior shades - Mist Silver, Lakeside Brown, and Diamond White.

The interior of the BS6 Bolero look more premium and the SUV also gets a bunch of safety systems as standard

On the inside, the cabin also has been updated with a new interior trim sporting a 7-seater layout similar to the previous model. The SUV is equipped with a new audio system Bluetooth, USB and AUX-IN connectivity, along with a digital display on the instrument cluster offering important details to the driver. There is a secondary display above the audio system showing time door ajar warning and other alerts. For safety, the BS6 Bolero features dual airbags, high-speed alert, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder and rear parking as standard.

Coming to the mechanical front, the SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine. The engine is tuned to make 75 bhp of maximum power at 3,600 rpm against the peak torque output of 210 Nm at 1,600 - 2,200 rpm. The unit comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

