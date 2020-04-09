2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 only comes in 4 variants and drops the automatic & AWD trims

Early this week Mahindra released details about the soon-to-be-launched BS6 compliant Scorpio SUV on its website. The Mahindra Scorpio is one of the more popular monikers from the home-grown automaker, and the updated model is expected to be launched later this month. While visually, the BS6 compliant Mahindra Scorpio might not look all that different, the company has made some considerable changes and has also rejigged the variant list. Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio.

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Specifications Revealed; Loses AT And 4WD Variants

Mahindra Scorpio 10 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio comes in only four variants - S5, S7, S9, and S11, as compared to BS4 version that came with eight trims. The carmaker has dropped both All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) and automatic options, making the 2020 Scorpio a diesel-manual-only Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) SUV.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Caught Testing Visually, the BS6 Scorpio remains unchanged and continues to come with the same 7-slot grille, large projector headlamps, LED guide lights, round fog lamps with chrome accents and a hood scoop. The SUV also continues to get the 17-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, ORVMs with turn indicators, chrome applique on the tailgate, and vertically stacked red lens LED tail lamps. Visually, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 remains unchanged The Mahindra Scorpio comes with 4 different options for the cabin layout. The classic 7-seat side-facing option comes with a bench seat in the middle and two side-facing jump seats for the third row. The 9-seat side facing layout offers a bench seat in the middle row and larger side-facing jump seats at the rear which the company claims can seat 4 passengers. The 7-seat front-facing layout offers two captain seats in the second row and one bench seat for the third row, while the 8-seat front-facing layout offers bench seats for both second and third rows. The Mahindra Scorpio comes with 4 different seating layouts in 7-, 8-, and 9-seater options The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 continues to get the same features as before. So, the top-end variant of the SUV offers features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AUX-IN, USB connectivity along with GPS navigation. The SUV also gets faux leather upholstery, automatic climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, and rear AC vents. In terms of safety offerings, 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with features like - dual airbags, ABS, speed alert, anti-theft warning, rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, rain and light sensors, speed sensing door lock and panic brake indicator. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 sees no change in features as well and continues to come with the 7-inch touchscreen system The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio now comes with only one engine on offer - a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. As for transmission duties, the entry-level S5 variant comes paired with 5-speed manual gearbox, while the rest of the variants get a 6-speed manual transmission. The Scorpio was previously also offered with a 6-speed automatic torque converter, which is no longer on offer with the BS6 model. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque Given the lockdown issued due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has announced that there has been a delay in the production of the new BS6 Mahindra Scorpio, which will commence after the lockdown is removed. Currently, the lockdown is slated to end on April 14, 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.