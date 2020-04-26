2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Bookings Officially Open Online

The Indian SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra has officially commenced the online bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 with a token amount of ₹ 5,000. Apart from the Scorpio BS6, the UV maker is also accepting online bookings for the BS6 versions of the Mahindra XUV500, Bolero, KUV100 NXT, XUV300 and its flagship SUV - Alturas G4. Moreover, the company has also updated the website with details about the BS6 complaint Scorpio. But the official prices for the BS6 Scorpio are yet to be announced. The updated version of the Scorpio is available in four variants - S5, S7, S9 and S11.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

The SUV maker is also providing an interesting option for the customer wherein they can pre-book the SUV along with accessories such as body-hugging bumpers, fog lamp garnish set, decals, parking cover, alloy wheels, headrest-mounted DVD touchscreen, scuff plates, carpet mat set and much more.

There are no cosmetic updates on the new BS6 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 wherein the changes are limited to the mechanical front only. The new Scorpio gets new imposing front grille with chrome inserts, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights and much more. Dimensionally, the SUV gets a length of 4,456 mm, a width of 1,820 mm and height of 1,995 mm along with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's S9 and S11 trims get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

On the inside, the BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered with plush faux leather interiors with dark fabric inserts. The overall appeal of the cabin is highlighted by faux leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, gear knob and more. It comes loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, reverse parking assistance, reverse parking camera, fully automatic temperature control, and more.

Under the hood, the SUV gets a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk, four-cylinder diesel engine. The unit is capable of belting out 138 bhp of maximum power at 3,750 rpm against 320 Nm of peak torque between 1500-2800rpm. The transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual transmission for all the variants except the entry-level - S5 variant, which gets a 5-speed manual gearbox.

