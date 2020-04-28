New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 11.98 Lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The top-of-the-line - S11 variant costs Rs. 15.52 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11

Highlights

  • New Mahindra Scorpio is priced in India at Rs. 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Bookings Officially Open Online at Rs. 5,000
  • 2020 Scorpio is powered by a BS6 complaint 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has silently launched the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The company recently initiated the online bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio at a token amount of ₹ 5,000. Interested customers can book the SUV by simply visiting the official website. The Scorpio comes in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11. The Indian SUV manufacturer has also launched the BS6 version of its flagship SUV - Alturas G4 in India.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Bookings Officially Open Online 

Mahindra Scorpio

10 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra Scorpio

b4b5pgbs

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

On the exterior front, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with a new imposing front grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, stylish fog lamps, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights and much more. The BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered in four exterior shades - Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Dsat Silver. On the dimension front, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio SUV measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,995 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

t5cqp288

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's S9 and S11 trims get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Inside the cabin, the SUV sports plush faux leather interiors with dark fabric insert enhancing the overall appeal of the interiors. It also gets faux leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, driver seat height adjuster, electric adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, reverse parking assistance, reverse parking camera, fully automatic temperature control and much more.

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio now comes with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to produce a maximum power of 140 bhp at 3,750 rpm with a peak torque of 320 Nm in between 1500-2800 rpm. The engine is mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio:

Mahindra Scorpio Variants

Prices (All Prices Ex-Showroom Mumbai)

S5 BS6

₹ 11.98 Lakh

S7 BS6

₹ 13.83 Lakh

S9 BS6

₹ 14.36 Lakh

S11 BS6
0 Comments

₹ 15.52 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio Alternatives

Nissan Terrano
Nissan Terrano
₹ 10 - 14.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Renault Duster
Renault Duster
₹ 8.49 - 9.99 Lakh *
Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 13.99 - 15.99 Lakh *
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
₹ 15.6 - 27.6 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
Exclusive: VW T-Roc GT In The Works; Other SUVs May Also Get Performance Variants
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities