Mahindra & Mahindra has silently launched the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 11.98 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The company recently initiated the online bookings for the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio at a token amount of ₹ 5,000. Interested customers can book the SUV by simply visiting the official website. The Scorpio comes in four variants - S5, S7, S9 & S11. The Indian SUV manufacturer has also launched the BS6 version of its flagship SUV - Alturas G4 in India.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

On the exterior front, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with a new imposing front grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, stylish fog lamps, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights and much more. The BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered in four exterior shades - Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Dsat Silver. On the dimension front, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio SUV measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,995 mm in height along with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's S9 and S11 trims get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Inside the cabin, the SUV sports plush faux leather interiors with dark fabric insert enhancing the overall appeal of the interiors. It also gets faux leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, driver seat height adjuster, electric adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, GPS, reverse parking assistance, reverse parking camera, fully automatic temperature control and much more.

Mechanically, the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio now comes with a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The oil burner is tuned to produce a maximum power of 140 bhp at 3,750 rpm with a peak torque of 320 Nm in between 1500-2800 rpm. The engine is mated to a new 6-speed manual transmission.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Mahindra Scorpio:

Mahindra Scorpio Variants Prices (All Prices Ex-Showroom Mumbai) S5 BS6 ₹ 11.98 Lakh S7 BS6 ₹ 13.83 Lakh S9 BS6 ₹ 14.36 Lakh S11 BS6 ₹ 15.52 Lakh

