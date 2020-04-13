2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail

The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 only comes in 4 variants and drops the automatic & AWD trims

Recently the official website of the Mahindra Scorpio was updated with details about the BS6 compliant model. While the carmaker hasn't announced the prices yet, variant details, engine specifications, and features of the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 have been released. Given the lockdown situation, the company has said that there has been a delay in the production of the new BS6 Mahindra Scorpio, which will commence after the lockdown, and that is when the prices will be announced. However, based on what the company has revealed, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio now comes in only four variants - S5, S7, S9, and S11, as against the eight trims offered with the BS4 model. The company has dropped the entry-level S3 variant, and the four wheel drive automatic options too have been discontinued for now.

Here Are The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's Variants Explained In Detail:

Mahindra Scorpio S5:

The new entry-level variant of the Mahindra Scorpio BS6 gets the same features as before. The exterior offerings include - all-black 7-slot grille, black steel wheels with hub caps, rear footrest, LED taillamps, body-coloured bumpers and side cladding, black ORVMs, black rear number plate applique, hood scoop, clear lens turn indicators, fender bezels finished in black, high-mounted stop lamp (bulb).

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants and loses both the AWD and AT trims

As for the cabin, the S5 trim comes with a manual HVAC system, manual levers to adjust ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, fabric upholstery, manual central locking system, lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps, headlamps levelling and remote fuel lid opener switches, 12V power socket silver side footstep, and static roof lamp. The car also gets intellipark and Micro-Hybrid technology. Safety features include - dual airbags, ABS, speed alert, speed sensing door lock and panic brake indicator, collapsible steering column and side intrusion beam, seat belt reminder lamp, speed sensing door lock and engine immobiliser.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's S7 and S9 trims get silver inserts while the S11 variant gets chrome inserts

Mahindra Scorpio S7:

In addition to the features offered with the S5 trim, the S7 variant offers silver grille inserts, projector headlamps, roof rails, rear spoiler, silver rear number plate applique, fender bezels finished in silver, body-coloured ORVMs, and LED stop lamps. The cabin, on the other hand, comes with chrome finish for AC vents, height-adjustable driver's seat, front armrest, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power window switches on door trims, sunglass holder, speakers and tweeters, rear wiper and washer, follow-me-home headlamps, puddle lamp, black side footsteps, roof lamps with swivel function. The SUV also gets a 2DIN audio system (CD/USB/AUX-IN), voice assist system, remote central lock, and anti-theft warning.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6's S9 and S11 trims gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Mahindra Scorpio S9:

Along with the features offered with the S7 trim, the S9 variant comes with LED daytime running lamps, static bending function for headlamps, and ORVMs with side indicators. The cabin comes with fully automatic climate control, steering mounted audio and cruise control buttons, anti-pinch & anti-roll-up driver window, and all 4 power windows. Other features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with driver information app showing fuel economy, distance to empty, service reminder etc. This variant also gets speed-sensing volume control and gear position indicator. The SUV also gets front foglamps and emergency call function.

Mahindra Scorpio S11:

The top-end S11 variant of the BS6 Scorpio offers add-on features like - chrome inserts for the grille, alloy wheels, chrome bezels for foglamps, faux upholstery, faux leather-wrapped steering and gear lever, GPS navigation in 10 languages, reverse parking camera with dynamic lines, tyre-pressure monitor, and rain and light sensors.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio has only one engine on offer, 138 bhp, BS6 compliant, 2.2-litre mHawk

The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio now comes with only one engine on offer - a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. As for transmission duties, the entry-level S5 variant comes paired with 5-speed manual gearbox, while the rest of the variants get a 6-speed manual transmission.

