2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing During Lockdown

While automakers are still gearing up to resume operations at dealerships and production at manufacturing units post lockdown 3.0, some have already started with the road test of their upcoming models. Spy pictures of the upcoming 2020 Mahindra Thar have surfaced online again and time around two test mules have been spotted testing together. Both test mules were spotted doing rounds near Mahindra's Nasik manufacturing facility where production is expected to restart only after the lockdown.Both test mules are still under heavy wraps though production ready elements like halogen headlamps, five-spoke alloy wheels, new bumper, wing mirrors and fender mounted turn indicators are inevitable. The spy shots are of the hard top version but we already know that it will be available with the soft top roof as well. Previous spy pictures have also given us an idea of the rear seat that is aligned in a front-facing position with fixed headrests.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mahindra Thar With Hard Top & Rear Seat Option Spied Testing

Mahindra Thar 9.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

New Mahindra Thar has been spotted testing new Mahindra's Nasik manufacturing facility.

Though the new Mahindra Thar will retain the typical boxy silhouette, it will look a lot different, bigger and bulbous compared to its predecessor. Other elements LED taillights and daytime running lights ring surrounding the headlamps are also expected. The cabin will be reasonably upgraded as well and other than these comfortable seats, it's also expected to be better equipped in terms of features. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system among others are expected to be on offer as well.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6: All You Need To Know

Also Read: Mahindra Sells Zero Passenger Cars In India; Tractor Sales Reach 4,716 Units

Under the hood, we expect to get a choice of petrol and diesel engines in the new Thar. The petrol motor is likely to be the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the diesel could be the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.