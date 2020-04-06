New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus Facelift With Camouflage Spotted Again While Testing In India

Mahindra is extensively testing the forthcoming TUV300 Plus SUV in India, which is expected to be launched in India by next month. It is expected to get new BS6 diesel engine along with new cosmetic updates.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra TUV300 Plus SUV is likely to be launched in India soon

Highlights

  • 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus might be launched in India by next month
  • The SUV will get an updated BS6 compliant diesel engine
  • BS6 TUV300 Plus could be priced slightly higher than the predecessor

Mahindra is currently testing the facelifted version of the TUV300 Plus that was spied previously while testing the Indian roads. The heavily camouflaged test mule of the SUV was spotted with a Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) compliant powertrain. The carmaker had previously confirmed that the nine-seater version of the TUV300 will be making the BS6 transition. The utility manufacturer is expected to launch the refreshed iteration of TUV300 Plus in the country by next month. The SUV will get several styling updates along with updated BS6 engine.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Mahindra Opens Its Kitchens; Supplies Over 50,000 Meals In A Week

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

Scorpio

Thar

XUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Marazzo

TUV300

KUV100 NXT

Alturas G4

e-Verito

Xylo

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

485piceg

Mahindra has been quite extensively testing the upcoming TUV300 Plus SUV in India 

Based on Mahindra TUV300's platform, the nine-seater version of the SUV shares majority of its body parts and components with the former. The company will continue to target the semi-urban customers with the forthcoming TUV300 Plus. Visually, the SUV will get an all-new face with a new grille, bumpers, headlamps. Previous spy shots of the test mule revealed the revamped front fascia of the SUV with slightly tweaked front radiator grille.

Coming to the powertrain option, the 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus will come with BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The power figures are likely to remain unchanged on the BS6 version. The unit is tuned to produce 118 bhp and 280 Nm of torques. Transmission duties are likely to be carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Mahindra Aids In Efficient Rollout Of Curfew Passes

On the inside, the TUV300 Plus is expected to get a similar dashboard as that of the current model. However, we can expect some feature additions to the cabin, enhancing the overall appeal of the interior. Additionally, the upcoming SUV is expected to get more safety features in comparison with the outgoing model. The BS4 version gets dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, collapsible steering column, driver seat belt reminder, auto door lock, anti-theft steering lock, and more.

The updated Mahindra TUV300 Plus could be priced slightly higher than the current model, which is offered with a starting price of ₹ 9.92 lakh. The top-of-the-line model costs ₹ 11.42 lakh (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

0 Comments

Source: ElectricVehicleWeb

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.1 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities