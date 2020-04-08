2020 Mahindra XUV300 BS6 Diesel Prices Out

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel gets the same 1.5-litre engine but it makes less power now

Mahindra has recently released the prices of the BS6 diesel variants of the XUV300 on its official website. The diesel variant of the Mahindra XUV300 now starts at ₹ 8.69 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and interestingly the prices almost remain unchanged, with just marginal hikes that range between ₹ 130 to about ₹ 900 depending on the variant. Mahindra hasn't dropped any variant either, the SUV continues to come in 7 variants - W4, W6, W6 AMT, W8, W8 AMT, W8 (O), and W8 (O) AMT. Of course, you also continue to get the dual-tone option for the W8 (O) variant for an additional ₹ 15,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner, but the power output has dropped from 117 bhp to 115 bhp, which is achieved at 3750 rpm, but it develops the same peak torque of 300 Nm at 1500-2500 rpm. Transmission duties are taken care off by a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit dubbed as the Autoshift transmission. As for the petrol version, it was converted to comply with the BS6 emission regulations in December 2019.

Mahindra XUV300 8.3 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel gets the same 1.5-litre, oil burner, but the power output has dropped from 117 bhp to 115 bhp

The feature list on the Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel remains unchanged. In fact, LED taillamps, dual-tone dashboard, body-coloured door handles & ORVMS, sill & wheel arch cladding, 60:40 split seat, electric tailgate release function, HVAC system, smartwatch connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, power windows, Bluesense App and USB charger continue to come as standard. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, cornering braking control, all 4-disc brakes, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors, and high-speed alert are also part of standard fitment.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra eXUV300 Revealed

Mahindra XUV300 continues to be the most expensive offering in subcompact SUV space

As for its rivals, the Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, all have made the transition to BS6 emission regulations, however, the Vitara Brezza is the only one that is a petrol-only SUV. Currently, the BS6 Mahindra XUV300 is priced from ₹ 8.30 lakh to ₹ 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and despite the decent number of features that come as standard, the SUV is the most expensive offering in subcompact SUV space.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.