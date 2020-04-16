2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 will be offered in four variants.

Mahindra has updated two of its key models- the Scorpio and the XUV500 to meet BS6 emission standards and have listed them on its website. Though the same mHawk engine has been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms, there have been changes in its line-up. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 is offered in four variants now and here's everything we know about this model.

Mahindra XUV500 12.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The company is ready with the technology but is not manufacturing the BS6 vehicles right now because of the lockdown. Production will start post the lockdown period. The BS6 XUV500 will be offered in 4 trims - W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). Powering the BS6 XUV500 will be a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine coupled with the electronic controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT). It puts out 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque from as low as 1750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed syncromesh manual transmission as standard while a six-speed automatic gearbox is on offer as well. The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 will get micro hybrid technology as standard. The Mahindra XUV500 will also get the Micro Hybrid technology as standard but it will be restricted only to the manual variants of the car. The technology also makes way for the idle start-stop function. The biggest news is the discontinuation of the all-wheel drive (AWD) variant from the line-up. The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in the front wheel drive (FWD) guise only for now. There are no changes in the way the XUV500 looks on the outside and the features list remains more or less similar. It is offered with the BlueSense App as well which enables customers to connect with the vehicle using Bluetooth technology and control features related to the infotainment and climate control systems. Users will also be able to see important vehicle information such as tire pressure, fuel statistics, door open notification, service reminders, distance to empty details. It also comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. On the safety front, the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder and speed alert will be standard on the car. Other options include ESP with Roll Mitigation, side and curtain airbags and hill hold and hill descent control.

