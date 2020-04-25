New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 Bookings Open Online

After revealing the specifications and other key details, Mahindra has started taking online bookings for the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 with a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

The prices for the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 are likely to be announced soon

Highlights

  • Online Bookings for BS6 XUV500 are now open with Rs. 5,000 down payment
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes in 4 variants - W5, W7, W9 & W11 (O)
  • The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 gets a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

The SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra has officially commenced the online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of the XUV500. Interested customers can now pre-book the BS6 XUV500 for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The home-grown UV maker has already listed the new XUV500 on the official website, however, the prices are yet to be announced. With COVID-19 outbreak across the country, the company has confirmed that there has been a delay in production in the BS6 vehicles. The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in the front-wheel-drive version only, at least for now.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Aesthetically, the Mahindra XUV500 remains the pretty much the same featuring the bold chrome-finished grille upfront, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, classy tailgate with split tail lamps, rear spoiler, twin exhaust, side cladding with chrome and much more. Inside the cabin, no major upgrades are expected to be seen, giving it a similar layout to the BS4 model. It gets BlueSense App offering Bluetooth technology and control features for the infotainment and climate control systems.

do159jmo

The exterior is the same as on the facelifted version of the car which was launched last year

Mechanically, the new 2020 Mahindra XUV500 comes powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk design engine which is an electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT). The oil burner is tuned to make 153bhp of maximum power at 3,750rpm with peak torque of 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. Transmission duties will be carried out by a six-speed manual along with a six-speed automatic option.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6: All You Need To Know

0 Comments

The company will also be offering the Micro-Hybrid technology on the XUV500 as a standard fitment; however, it will be seen on the manual variants only. For safety, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert, ESP with Roll Mitigation, side, hill hold, hill descent control and much more. The company will soon be announcing the variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500.

