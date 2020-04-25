2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 Bookings Open Online

The prices for the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 are likely to be announced soon

The SUV manufacturer, Mahindra & Mahindra has officially commenced the online bookings for the BS6 compliant version of the XUV500. Interested customers can now pre-book the BS6 XUV500 for a token amount of ₹ 5,000. The home-grown UV maker has already listed the new XUV500 on the official website, however, the prices are yet to be announced. With COVID-19 outbreak across the country, the company has confirmed that there has been a delay in production in the BS6 vehicles. The Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in the front-wheel-drive version only, at least for now.

Aesthetically, the Mahindra XUV500 remains the pretty much the same featuring the bold chrome-finished grille upfront, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, classy tailgate with split tail lamps, rear spoiler, twin exhaust, side cladding with chrome and much more. Inside the cabin, no major upgrades are expected to be seen, giving it a similar layout to the BS4 model. It gets BlueSense App offering Bluetooth technology and control features for the infotainment and climate control systems.

Mechanically, the new 2020 Mahindra XUV500 comes powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk design engine which is an electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT). The oil burner is tuned to make 153bhp of maximum power at 3,750rpm with peak torque of 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. Transmission duties will be carried out by a six-speed manual along with a six-speed automatic option.

The company will also be offering the Micro-Hybrid technology on the XUV500 as a standard fitment; however, it will be seen on the manual variants only. For safety, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert, ESP with Roll Mitigation, side, hill hold, hill descent control and much more. The company will soon be announcing the variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500.

