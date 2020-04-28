After commencing online bookings for the BS6 XUV500, Mahindra has silently launched the SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has discontinued the entry-level W3 variant as well as the automatic options offered previously on the SUV. Interested customers can book the SUV with a token amount of ₹ 5,000 online via the company's official website. The new Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in four variants - W5, W7, W9 & W11 (O). Apart from the newly XUV500 BS6, the company also introduced the BS6 versions of Scorpio and Alturas G4 in India.

The overall appearance and styling of the SUV remains the same as the BS4 model. It continues to get bold chrome-finished grille upfront, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, classy tailgate with split tail lamps, rear spoiler, twin exhaust, side cladding with chrome and much more. In terms of dimensions, the SUV gets a length of 4,585 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a height of 1,785 mm with wheelbase standing at 2,700mm.

The exterior front of the car remains the same as that to the outgoing model.

The SUV hasn't received any major upgrades or changes on the inside, offering the same cabin layout seen on the outgoing model. The SUV comes packed with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, keyless entry and Go, automatic AC, leather seats and electrically adjustable driver seat and more. For safety, the standard features offered are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and speed alert.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV500 gets the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which has been upgraded to the BS6 standards. This oil burner is tuned to belt out a maximum power of 155bhp against the peak torque of 360Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. However, the company might introduce the 6-speed automatic gearbox in the near future. The company is also working the new generation XUV500, which has been spied while testing of the Indian roads.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500:

Mahindra XUV500 Variants Prices (All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi) W5 BS6 ₹ 13.20 Lakh W7 BS6 ₹ 14.50 Lakh W9 BS6 ₹ 16.20 Lakh W11 OPT BS6 ₹ 17.70 Lakh

