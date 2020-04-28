New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 13.20 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the BS6 iteration of the XUV500 in India at a starting price of Rs. 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top-end model costs Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in four variants W5, W7, W9 & W11 (O)

Highlights

  • Online Bookings for BS6 XUV500 are now open with Rs. 5,000 down payment
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 gets a starting price of Rs. 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 gets the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

After commencing online bookings for the BS6 XUV500, Mahindra has silently launched the SUV in India at a starting price of ₹ 13.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has discontinued the entry-level W3 variant as well as the automatic options offered previously on the SUV. Interested customers can book the SUV with a token amount of ₹ 5,000 online via the company's official website. The new Mahindra XUV500 BS6 is offered in four variants - W5, W7, W9 & W11 (O). Apart from the newly XUV500 BS6, the company also introduced the BS6 versions of Scorpio and Alturas G4 in India.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹  11.98 Lakh

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Bolero

XUV500

XUV300

Thar

Scorpio

Marazzo

TUV300

TUV300 Plus

Alturas G4

Bolero Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

Bolero Camper

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Supro

Xylo

e2oPlus

e-Verito

NuvoSport

Verito

Verito Vibe

The overall appearance and styling of the SUV remains the same as the BS4 model. It continues to get bold chrome-finished grille upfront, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, classy tailgate with split tail lamps, rear spoiler, twin exhaust, side cladding with chrome and much more. In terms of dimensions, the SUV gets a length of 4,585 mm, a width of 1,890 mm and a height of 1,785 mm with wheelbase standing at 2,700mm.

do159jmo

The exterior front of the car remains the same as that to the outgoing model. 

The SUV hasn't received any major upgrades or changes on the inside, offering the same cabin layout seen on the outgoing model. The SUV comes packed with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, keyless entry and Go, automatic AC, leather seats and electrically adjustable driver seat and more. For safety, the standard features offered are dual airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and speed alert.

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV500 gets the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which has been upgraded to the BS6 standards. This oil burner is tuned to belt out a maximum power of 155bhp against the peak torque of 360Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. However, the company might introduce the 6-speed automatic gearbox in the near future. The company is also working the new generation XUV500, which has been spied while testing of the Indian roads.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Mahindra XUV500:

Mahindra XUV500 Variants

Prices (All Prices Ex-Showroom Delhi)

W5 BS6

₹ 13.20 Lakh

W7 BS6

₹ 14.50 Lakh

W9 BS6

₹ 16.20 Lakh

W11 OPT BS6
0 Comments

₹ 17.70 Lakh

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Bolero with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Coronavirus Impact: Increased Preference For Personal Vehicles Over Shared Cabs
Coronavirus Impact: Increased Preference For Personal Vehicles Over Shared Cabs
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities