2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6: Variants Explained

April would have been the month where carmakers aggressively pushed their BS6 inventory but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a lockdown on the entire nation. Though carmakers have postponed all major or new launches post the lockdown period, the ones that have been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms have been listed on their respective websites. Mahindra too has been doing the same and after the BS6 Bolero and Scorpio, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 is the latest to be listed on its website.

Mahindra XUV500 12.31 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 looks identical to its predecessor.

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 now is only offered in front wheel drive (FWD) guise and the all-wheel drive (AWD) variant has been discontinued. Powering the BS6 XUV500 is the same 2.2-litre diesel mHawk155 engine with the electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT). The engine puts out 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic transmission is optional. It will be offered in four variants -W5, W7, W9, W11 (O) and here are the details of the features on offer in each variant.

Mahindra XUV500 W5

5.9-inch infotainment display with USB, Bluetooth and Audio

Projector headlamps

Micro hybrid technology

Digital immobiliser

Six-way adjustable driver seat

Electrically operated dual HVAC

Tilt power steering

Jacquard fabric

Power-adjustable ORVM

Black and grey interior

Silver grille inserts

Chrome scuff plates

Black coloured tailgate applique, door sill cladding and foglamp bezel

Full wheel caps

Twin exhausts

Roof rails

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Seat belt reminder lamp

Speed alert and manual override

Reverse parking sensors

Flip-key with remote

Front row reading lamps

Front row mobile charging point

Mahindra XUV500 W7 MT/AT (including features in W5 variant)

Push-button start/stop

Passive keyless entry

7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto

Ecosense (only in manual variant)

Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)

Static bending headlamps

LED DRLs

Arkamys sound

Voice messaging system, voice commands and SMS read out

Mahindra Blue Sense App

Smart Watch connectivity

Intelligent light sensing headlamps

Rain sensing wipers

DIS in-built infotainment system

E-manual

Glass embedded antenna

Inbuilt compass

Electronic steering lock

Automatic temperature control (FATC)

Premium fabric

Tan and black interior

Chrome grille inserts and silver foglamp bezel

Piano-black central bezel

lounge lighting

Emergency call

Advanced intellipark

Smart key with remote

Cruise control

ESP with rollover mitigation (only in automatic variant)

Steering mounted controls

Entry assist lamps

Hill hold and descent control (only in manual variant)

Mahindra XUV500 W9 MT / AT (including features from W7 variant)

Electric sunroof with anti-pinch

Tyre tronics

Eight-way manually adjustable driver seat

Telescopic steering

Power-foldable ORVMs

17-inch Alloy wheels

Chrome foglamp bezel

ESP with rollover mitigation

Hill hold and descent control

Front fog lamps

Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)

First and second row reading lamps

First and second row mobile charging points

Driver side door lamps

Mahindra XUV500 W11(O) MT / AT (including features of the W9 variant)

Apple CarPlay

Connected apps

No voice messaging system

Brake energy regeneration (only in manual variant)

Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)

Six-way electronically adjustable driver seat

Quilted leather seats

Soft-touch material on dashboard and doors

Door lamps

Glove box with dedicated laptop holder

Side and curtain airbags

Puddle lamps

Camping lamp

