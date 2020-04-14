2020 Mahindra XUV500 BS6: Variants Explained

April would have been the month where carmakers aggressively pushed their BS6 inventory but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a lockdown on the entire nation. Though carmakers have postponed all major or new launches post the lockdown period, the ones that have been upgraded to meet the BS6 norms have been listed on their respective websites. Mahindra too has been doing the same and after the BS6 Bolero and Scorpio, the BS6 Mahindra XUV500 is the latest to be listed on its website.
Mahindra XUV500
The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 now is only offered in front wheel drive (FWD) guise and the all-wheel drive (AWD) variant has been discontinued. Powering the BS6 XUV500 is the same 2.2-litre diesel mHawk155 engine with the electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT). The engine puts out 153 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission while an automatic transmission is optional. It will be offered in four variants -W5, W7, W9, W11 (O) and here are the details of the features on offer in each variant.
Mahindra XUV500 W5
- 5.9-inch infotainment display with USB, Bluetooth and Audio
- Projector headlamps
- Micro hybrid technology
- Digital immobiliser
- Six-way adjustable driver seat
- Electrically operated dual HVAC
- Tilt power steering
- Jacquard fabric
- Power-adjustable ORVM
- Black and grey interior
- Silver grille inserts
- Chrome scuff plates
- Black coloured tailgate applique, door sill cladding and foglamp bezel
- Full wheel caps
- Twin exhausts
- Roof rails
- Dual front airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Seat belt reminder lamp
- Speed alert and manual override
- Reverse parking sensors
- Flip-key with remote
- Front row reading lamps
- Front row mobile charging point
Mahindra XUV500 W7 MT/AT (including features in W5 variant)
- Push-button start/stop
- Passive keyless entry
- 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with GPS, USB, Bluetooth and Android Auto
- Ecosense (only in manual variant)
- Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)
- Static bending headlamps
- LED DRLs
- Arkamys sound
- Voice messaging system, voice commands and SMS read out
- Mahindra Blue Sense App
- Smart Watch connectivity
- Intelligent light sensing headlamps
- Rain sensing wipers
- DIS in-built infotainment system
- E-manual
- Glass embedded antenna
- Inbuilt compass
- Electronic steering lock
- Automatic temperature control (FATC)
- Premium fabric
- Tan and black interior
- Chrome grille inserts and silver foglamp bezel
- Piano-black central bezel
- lounge lighting
- Emergency call
- Advanced intellipark
- Smart key with remote
- Cruise control
- ESP with rollover mitigation (only in automatic variant)
- Steering mounted controls
- Entry assist lamps
- Hill hold and descent control (only in manual variant)
Mahindra XUV500 W9 MT / AT (including features from W7 variant)
- Electric sunroof with anti-pinch
- Tyre tronics
- Eight-way manually adjustable driver seat
- Telescopic steering
- Power-foldable ORVMs
- 17-inch Alloy wheels
- Chrome foglamp bezel
- ESP with rollover mitigation
- Hill hold and descent control
- Front fog lamps
- Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)
- First and second row reading lamps
- First and second row mobile charging points
- Driver side door lamps
Mahindra XUV500 W11(O) MT / AT (including features of the W9 variant)
- Apple CarPlay
- Connected apps
- No voice messaging system
- Brake energy regeneration (only in manual variant)
- Micro hybrid technology (only in manual variant)
- Six-way electronically adjustable driver seat
- Quilted leather seats
- Soft-touch material on dashboard and doors
- Door lamps
- Glove box with dedicated laptop holder
- Side and curtain airbags
- Puddle lamps
- Camping lamp
