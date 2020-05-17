2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed

Maruti Suzuki confirmed that the S-Cross will continue to be part of its line-up when it showcased the BS6 petrol S-Cross at the Auto Expo 2020. It was supposed to go on sale in India in March itself but even its launch has been put off like many other new models due to the lockdown called to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus. That said, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the S-Cross will go on sale soon when the company gets back to normalcy and the lockdown is called off..

Speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the Freewheeling With SVP Webisode, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales- Maruti Suzuki India said, "The S-Cross could not be launched although we showed it in the Auto Expo, we had planned to launch it sometime in the end of March, but because of the lockdown it got postponed. So very shortly we would be launching it as well." The new S-Cross will now be offered with the Ciaz sourced 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine and will be sold as a petrol only model. The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, SHVS BS6 petrol motor that puts out 112 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets the Smart Hybrid badge at the rear.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross in the BS4 era was only available with the Fiat sourced 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine and people were not sure if it will be offered with the petrol engine. Commenting on the shift Srivastava added, "While in hatchbacks and sedans the diesel percentage has come down dramatically, even in SUVs it is coming down. Even the price difference between petrol and diesel has narrowed. So Yes! I see petrol S-Cross and a good option."

Other than the powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross remains identical featuring same exterior design and cabin layout, save for the new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 System. The S-Cross never fall short in the features department and continues to get features like the Smart Key with push button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control among others.

