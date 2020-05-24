New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol BS6 Bookings Begins At Dealer Level

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 model is expected to be launched in India soon. Some of the dealers have already started taking bookings for the S-Cross petrol ahead of the launch.

| Updated:
View Photos
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo
  • It gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine
  • Selected dealers are taking bookings with a token amount of Rs. 11,000

Maruti Suzuki India will be launching the highly-awaited S-Cross petrol in the country soon. The carmaker has confirmed that the S-Cross petrol will be launched in India shortly. This information was shared by Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales- Maruti Suzuki India while speaking with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the Freewheeling with SVP. We have now learnt that select dealerships in Mumbai are accepting bookings for the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol BS6 for a token amount of ₹ 11,000 which is completely refundable.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross BS6 Petrol Launch Details Revealed

b1pnusio

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was showcased at the Auto Expo this year

However, there are no official details from the company regarding the bookings as of now. Assuming that the launch is around the corner, we will soon be hearing from the carmaker regarding the launch date and booking details. Notably, this is the first time we will be seeing the S-Cross in a petrol avatar. Like the diesel iteration, it will continue to be retailed in the country through Nexa dealerships.

Mechanically, the new BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol will come powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, which is also seen on the Ciaz sedan. The petrol mill along with SHVS mild-hybrid technology motor will produce a maximum power of 112 bhp against a peak torque of 134 Nm. The unit will come clubbed with a five-speed manual or four-speed torque convertor unit.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Employee At Manesar Plant Tests Positive For COVID-19

0 Comments

Apart from the powertrain, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will carry similar exterior design and cabin layout as that to the BS4 model. The Crossover will be loaded with an extensive list of features such as new 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system, smart key with push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, coloured multi-information display, automatic climate control and cruise control and other features.

