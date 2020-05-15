2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Launch Details Out

Ever since we saw the images of the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R doing rounds of the 'green hell', we were eagerly waiting to hear from the German carmaker about its India launch. Finally, Mercedes has confirmed that the 2020 AMG GT R will go on sale in India on May 27 and will be launched along with the Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe. Needless to say, both models will be launched as completely built units (CBUs) so expect the prices to be in seven digits.

New Mercedes-AMG GT R was earlier teased in the company's recruitment video.

Visually it is a bit hard to tell the difference between this updated AMG GT R and the outgoing model, but a closer look reveals some new updates. For instance, it now gets an updated front bumper with a pair of canards on either end which will further enhance its aerodynamics. The area above the central air dam also has been tweaked while the design of the rear wing has been revised as well. The rest of the car looks similar to its predecessor.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG GT R will continue to use the same 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine expected to put out around 577 bhp and 700 Nm of peak and will be mated to a AMG Speedshift 9-Speed automatic gearbox. However, we still have no clarity on its 0-100 kmph sprint time or top speed. That said, it is expected the new car to be lighter than the outgoing model that has a kerb weight of 1,655 kg.

