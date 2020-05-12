2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Turbo: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Nissan Kicks gets the most powerful engine in its class.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks may not seem any different from its looks, but there has been a major upgrade under its hood. Nissan has not upgraded its existing engine to meet the stringent BS6 emission standards, in fact has replaced it with an all new engine that is said to be the most powerful in its class and of course, more fun to drive compared to the previous mills. Moreover, the new Nissan Kicks is kitted up with more features as well. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The 2020 Nissan Kicks gets the new Nissan Turbo engine which is thee same unit that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 on its sister brand's Renault Duster.

The new 1.3-litre four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine is BS6 compliant puts out 154 bhp and 254 Nm torque which is the highest power figures in its segment.

The engine is finished with a cylinder coating technology which has been borrowed from the mighty Nissan GT-R's engine. It helps to boost efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency along with performance

It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the X-tronic CVT gearbox along with an eight-step manual mode is optional.

It offers 40 per cent less friction contributing to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.

The new Nissan Kicks is better equipped on the inside right from the base variant. Standard features on the Nissan Kicks now include Nissan's Connect with Smart watch connectivity, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, Nissan's unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABD+EBD, Brake Assist feature and electrically adjustable wing mirrors, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna among others. The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been carried over in the 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The Nissan Kicks has always been a well-equipped SUV and features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 360-degree camera view has been carried forward. It now also gets the first-in-segment remote engine start system in the automatic variants. It also gets the first-in-segment remote engine start system.

It will be now offered in six monotone colour options- Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl and three dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

It will be available in India in four variants only which are XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O).

The new Nissan Kicks will be a petrol only model as other products in the Renault-Nissan family. The 1.5-litre diesel engine has not been upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms.

It remains identical to its predecessor in terms of exterior and styling.

