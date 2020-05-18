The Nissan Kicks BS6 turbo petrol is one of the most powerful in its class

Nissan India has introduced the updated Kicks SUV that now meets the BS6 emission norms. The 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 is pricer from ₹ 9.50 lakh, going up to ₹ 14.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping CVT variant. The new Kicks BS6 is now offered across seven variants with two engine options. It's also now a petrol-only line-up with the 1.5-litre motor and the all-new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. Do note that this engine is the same as that showcased on the Renault Duster at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. With the introduction of the new turbo petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued on the Kicks SUV.

The Nissan Kicks Turbo Petrol variants are more affordable than the ones on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos & MG Hector

Speaking on the launch of the updated Kicks, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, "As a part of our BS6 upgrade, the new Nissan Kicks 2020 offers the most powerful turbo engine in its segment along with the class leading X-tronic CVT transmission. It further strengthens on our customer centricity with high value proposition offering the NissanConnect Technology, coupled with a complete vehicle package and class-leading premium-ness."

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine on the Nissan Kicks is paired with only a CVT unit.

The new engine on the 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that has been developed to produce 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the CVT automatic gearbox, which the automaker says is 40 per cent more efficient than existing CVT models on sale. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor makes 105 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Interestingly, the BS6 Kicks 1.5 Petrol is actually ₹ 5000 cheaper than the BS4 versions, while the turbo petrol version is more affordable than the ones offered on the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and the MG Hector in the segment.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks now comes with a host of new safety features on offer

The Nissan Kicks packs in a host of features including projector LED headlamps, alloy wheels, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and more. The 2020 Kicks packs in vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, and cruise control.

BS6 Nissan Kicks is being offered in six mono-tone colours including Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl. There are dual-tone options as well including Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black. The SUV comes with a 2 years/50,000 km warranty and free roadside assistance (RSA) for two years across 1500 cities. Nissan is also offering prepaid maintenance service packages starting at ₹ 2099 per annum.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Nissan Kicks:

BS6 Nissan Kicks 2020 Ex-Showroom Price 1.5-Litre 1.5 XL ₹ 9,49,990 1.5 XV ₹ 9,99,990 1.3-LitreTurbo MT 1.3 Turbo XV ₹ 11,84,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium ₹ 12,64,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) ₹ 13,69,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium (O) Dual tone ₹ 13,89,990 1.3-Litre Turbo CVT 1.3 Turbo XV CVT ₹ 13,44,990 1.3 Turbo XV Premium CVT ₹ 14,14,990

