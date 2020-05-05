2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variants Explained

The upcoming 2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 is expected to be launched soon in the Indian market. The Japanese carmaker is almost ready with the Compact SUV as the bookings are expected to commence post lockdown. The updated Kicks SUV will get new features inside-out along with mechanical upgrades as compared to the BS4 counterpart. The company was expected to launch the BS6 Kicks in March, but it got postponed because of the Coronavirus crisis. With the lockdown situation across the country, the auto manufacturer hasn't finalised the launch date for the 2020 Kicks SUV in India yet.

The upcoming Nissan Kicks BS6 will be offered in four variants

Under the hood, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered with a choice of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine options. The former will be tuned to produce a maximum power of 154 bhp with a peak torque of 254 Nm whereas the latter will generate 105 bhp and 142 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties will be carried out by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard along with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) as an option on the turbo petrol engine. The new turbo petrol and naturally aspirated unit are claimed to return fuel economy of 16.3 kmpl and 14.1 kmpl respectively. It will be offered in four variants - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) and here are the details of the features on offer in each variant.

Nissan Kicks XL Variant:

The entry-level variant of the upcoming Nissan Kicks will be packed with several features. These include NissanConnect with 50+ features, rear AC Vents, ABS + EBD + Braking Assistance, driver & passenger airbags, cooled glove box with illumination, electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors, shark fin antenna, 2Din Audio, FM, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, halogen headlight with LED signature, power steering with tilt function, front-seat armrest, rear parking sensors, remote key, twin parcel shelf, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, one-touch lane change Indicator, central door lock + Child lock.

Nissan Kicks XV Variant:

In addition to the features offered on the XL variant, the XV trim is loaded with the traction control system, floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity & voice recognition, a rearview camera with display guidelines, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, front fog lamps, functional roof rails, rear wipers, rear seat armrest with cup holders and steering mounted controls. Other features such as remote engine start, push-button start, idle stop-start, vehicle stability management system, electronic stability control will be offered on the turbo variants only.

Nissan Kicks XV Premium:

Apart from the features seen on XV variant of Nissan Kicks, the XV premium will get additional features such as remote engine start for Turbo CVT, Push Button Start for Turbo MT, LED projector headlamps, smart card for keyless entry, electric foldable ORVM, cruise control, Hill Start Assist Control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped gear knob with a chrome finish and front tweeters.

Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O):

The top-of-the-line Nissan Kicks XV Premium (O) gets the same features as the XV Premium variant, but additionally, it also offers a dual-tone interior theme with carbon fiber finish, AVM with simultaneous rear & front side view display, leather-wrapped soft-touch IP, premium leather seats, seat side airbags, auto headlamp, fog lamps with cornering function, rain-sensing wiper, floating dual-tone roof, follow-me-home headlamp, rear fog lamp, leather treatment door & armrest and much more.

