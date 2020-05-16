2020 Nissan Kicks e-Power Facelift SUV Launched In Thailand

Nissan, the Japanese car manufacturer has officially launched the all-new Kicks facelift SUV in Thailand. Launched at an introductory price of 8,89,000 Baht (around ₹ 21 lakh), the Nissan Kicks e-Power is offered in four trim levels - S, E, V and VL. This also marks the global debut of the mid-sized Kicks SUV. Notably, the India-spec model of the SUV is different from the international-spec version. The all-new Kicks SUV gets updates that are in-line with Nissan's latest design language, which is also seen in the new global models from the brand. Mind you, this is not the same kicks that comes to the Indian market, it's actually much smaller.

2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift gets brand's signature-style premium V-Motion grille design

Aesthetically, the Nissan Kicks SUV sports a sleek and modern exterior design, which is underlined by a larger V-motion grille featuring piano-black glossy surrounds. The SUV also comes equipped with LED headlamps along with LED signature light and LED DRLs, new dual-tone bumper, all-new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new LED fog lamp housing, roof rail, shark fin antenna, rear spoiler, and LED taillights. Dimensionally, the SUV measures 4,290 mm in length, 1,760 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,615 mm.

The interior design of the SUV is underlined by a two-tone black-orange interior layout with leather upholstery.

On the inside, the SUV majorly looks identical to the pre-facelift version. It gets dual-tone black-orange leather upholstery on the dashboard, door pads, seats and more. The SUV also gets updated gear-lever area, start-top button and infotainment system. However, the instrument console, steering wheel and dashboard layout of the SUV remain untouched. For safety, it is loaded with front SRS airbags, side airbags, ABS with EBD and Brake assist, electric parking brake, and much more.

The biggest upgrade on the new Kicks is the inclusion of the e-Power series hybrid powertrain option. The unit employs an electric motor for transferring the power to the wheels, which is sourced from a 1.57 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is charged by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that offers a combined output of 127 bhp and 260 Nm.

