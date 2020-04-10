2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted In Thailand

Images of the 2020 Nissan Kicks facelift have surfaced online, however, the car in these photos is the Thailand-spec model. Caught on the camera by some enthusiast while being transported in a trailer, the images give us a glimpse of several exterior updates made to the car. Namely, an all-new face, featuring a new, larger grille, a much sharper set of headlamps (possibly LED units), and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Furthermore, to give it an upmarket look, Nissan now also offers body-coloured bumpers at both ends with a sculpted design along with dual tone roof.

Also Read: Nissan Trademarks New Company Logo

Nissan Kicks 9.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

To give the car an upmarket look, Nissan now also offers body-coloured bumpers with a sculpted design along with dual tone roof.

Now, the Nissan Kicks sold in Thailand is different from the one we get in India. In fact, the global-spec car is smaller and is based on Nissan's more advanced V platform, whereas the Kicks we get in India is built on Dacia's B0 platform which also underpins the likes of the Renault Duster. However, the Nissan Kicks sold in India does borrow its design and styling cues from the international model, so we can expect some of these new elements to be part of the India-spec model when the company decides to give it a facelift.

Also Read: BS4 Nissan Kicks Now Offered With Benefits Of Over ₹ 1.6 Lakh

India-spec model could borrow some of the visual elements from the Thai-spec Nissan Kicks facelift.

The global-spec Nissan Kicks facelift is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor. However, the India-spec Nissan Kicks currently gets 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines. The petrol engine makes 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. However, now with the BS6 era, Nissan will update the petrol engine and discontinue the 1.5-litre diesel motor.

Image Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.