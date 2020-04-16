2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand

New spy images of the global-spec 2020 Nissan Kicks facelift have surfaced online, this time around we get up close look at the compact SUV. Like the previous photos, these too were taken in Thailand by an enthusiast, giving us a much clearer look at the facelifted Kicks SUV. Now, as we have mentioned in our earlier reports, the Nissan Kicks sold in Thailand is smaller and is built on the more advanced V platform, while the Kicks sold in India is built on the Renault Duster's B0 platform, and these are different cars.

The 2020 Nissan Kick features a larger U-shaped grille, bordered by glossy black inserts and chrome highlights

Visually, the 2020 Nissan Kick features a larger U-shaped grille, bordered by glossy black inserts and chrome highlights. The SUV also gets all-new sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps, and a sportier-looking bumper with sharp, sculpted lines, and black housing for the foglamps. The SUV continues to feature the wheel arch cladding and side body cladding, but now it comes with a new set of five-spoke alloy wheels, along with a dual-tone roof. As for the rear section, the updated Kicks looks largely similar, except for the new body-coloured bumper that comes with a black partition and rear faux diffuser and integrated reflectors.

Nissan now also offers body-coloured bumpers with a sculpted design along with dual tone roof

While this particular Kicks will not be coming to India, the model that is on sale in India could borrow some of the design and styling cues from the Thai-spec car when Nissan updates the SUV. While the India-spec Nissan Kicks is certainly a capable SUV, rivals like the Kia Seltos and new-gen Hyundai Creta are far ahead in terms of features and equipment and even performance. A refreshed Nissan Kicks with a bunch of new features could give the SUV a much-needed boost in terms of sales.

The Nissan Kicks sold in India is currently offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines. The petrol engine makes 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. However, now in the BS6 era, Nissan will update the petrol engine, while the 1.5-litre diesel motor is likely to be discontinued. However, Nissan is yet to introduce the BS6 version of the Kicks, and with the coronavirus lockdown extended until May 3, we do not expect the car to be launched in the next few months.

Image Source: Facebook

