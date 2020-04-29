2020 Nissan Kicks To Get 1.3-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine

The new 2020 Nissan Kicks will be soon launched in India and the Japanese carmaker has said that it will come with the most powerful engine in its class. It's the new Nissan Turbo engine that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 on the Renault Duster and now it will make its way to the Kicks as well. Moreover, it's not only limited to this new engine but the X-tronic CVT gearbox has also been carried over.

Also Read: 2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand

Nissan Kicks 9.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine puts out 154 bhp and 254 Nm torque which is quite impressive and needless to say that the engine will be BS6 compliant. The engine also uses a cylinder coating technology which has been borrowed from the mighty Nissan GT-R's engine. It helps to boost efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency along with performance. It is mated to the new X-tronic CVT gearbox along with an eight-step manual mode. It offers 40 per cent less friction contributing to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.

Also Read: Nissan Trademarks New Company Logo

The 2020 Nissan Kick features a larger U-shaped grille, bordered by glossy black inserts and chrome highlights

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "The all new Nissan KICKS 2020 is built with Japanese engineering and technology and has high build quality with purposeful and intelligent technology with class-leading premium-ness. The New Nissan KICKS is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration."

Also Read: BS4 Nissan Kicks Now Offered With Benefits Of Over ₹ 1.6 Lakh

The 2020 Nissan Kicks has also been spotted in Thailand and though the Thailand and European spec car is built on the V-Platform, design changes are expected to be carried over to the model sold in our market as well. It gets a larger U-shaped grille fringed with glossy black inserts and chrome highlights. The SUV also gets all-new sharper LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) and a sportier-looking bumper with sharp, sculpted lines, and black housing for the foglamps.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.