2020 Nissan Kicks Updated With New Turbo Petrol Engine And More Features

The new 2020 Nissan Kicks has been updated with the most powerful engine in its class. It's the new Nissan Turbo engine that was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 on its sister brand's Renault Duster and now it has made its way to the Kicks as well. Moreover, the new engine also comes with the option of a new X-tronic CVT automatic gearbox has also been carried over to the 2020 Nissan Kicks. Needless to say, the engine meets the BS6 emission standards. It will be offered in seven variants including two automatic variants.

The new Nissan Kicks has been updated with the new 1.3-lire Turbo petrol engine.

The HR13 DDT 1.3L four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine puts out 154 bhp and 254 Nm torque which is quite impressive and needless to say that the engine will be BS6 compliant. The engine also uses a cylinder coating technology which has been borrowed from the mighty Nissan GT-R's engine. It helps to boost efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency along with performance. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while the X-tronic CVT gearbox along with an eight-step manual mode is optional. It offers 40 per cent less friction contributing to higher fuel economy and acceleration response.

It's available in nine new colour options.

The update is not limited to just the engine itself, but the new Nissan Kicks is now better equipped right from the base variant. Standard features on the Nissan Kicks now include Nissan's Connect with Smart watch connectivity, Auto AC with rear AC vent, cooled glove box, Nissan's unique twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABD+EBD, Brake Assist feature and electrically adjustable wing mirrors, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door unlock, and shark fin antenna among others. It will be now offered in six monotone colour options- Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White, Deep Blue Pearl and three dual-tone colour options: Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black.

