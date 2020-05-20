New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Karoq Launch Date Announced

The Skoda Karoq SUV is slated to be launched on May 26, 2020, and the SUV will come as a CBU model. It will only be offered in one, top-of-the-line variant with all the bells and whistles and we expect it to be sold in limited numbers.

The Skoda Karoq will be offered in just one variant and it gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine

Highlights

  • The Skoda Karoq will be launched on May 26, digitally
  • The Skoda Karoq will come in only one variant which will be fully loaded
  • The Karoq SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda India released a teaser video to announce the launch date for its upcoming compact SUV - Skoda Karoq. The SUV is slated to go on sale in India on May 26, alongside the Skoda Rapid 1.0 and the Superb facelift, and all 3 cars will be launched digitally. The Karoq is the spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti, and it has been on sale in the global markets for a few years now and India is finally set to get it. Like the Volkswagen T-Roc, which was launched earlier this year, the Skoda Karoq too will come as a CBU model, and it will only be offered in one, top-of-the-line variant, with all the bells and whistles.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda Karoq

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2020

The Skoda Karoq will come as part of the 2,500 units that carmakers are allowed to import without homologation so we expect it to be sold in limited numbers. However, that will allow the carmaker to price it more attractively, possibly around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Built on the versatile MQB platform, the Skoda Karoq was will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard. We drove the Skoda Karoq in May last year and have already told you a fair deal about it.

Also Read: Exclusive: Skoda Karoq Will Be Launched In India Digitally Post COVID-19 Lockdown

gd76gee8

The Skoda Karoq features all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels

Also Read: Skoda Karoq First Drive Review

Visually, the Skoda Karoq SUV looks like a downscaled version of the Kodiaq, and features all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with the signature butterfly grille up front and the Skoda lettering at the rear. The SUV will come in 6 colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq And Rapid 1.0 TSI Bookings Open 

0 Comments

Inside, the Karoq comes with dual-tone beige and black interior with beige faux leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. Other features include - ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

