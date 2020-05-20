2020 Skoda Karoq Launch Date Announced

Skoda India released a teaser video to announce the launch date for its upcoming compact SUV - Skoda Karoq. The SUV is slated to go on sale in India on May 26, alongside the Skoda Rapid 1.0 and the Superb facelift, and all 3 cars will be launched digitally. The Karoq is the spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti, and it has been on sale in the global markets for a few years now and India is finally set to get it. Like the Volkswagen T-Roc, which was launched earlier this year, the Skoda Karoq too will come as a CBU model, and it will only be offered in one, top-of-the-line variant, with all the bells and whistles.

The Skoda Karoq will come as part of the 2,500 units that carmakers are allowed to import without homologation so we expect it to be sold in limited numbers. However, that will allow the carmaker to price it more attractively, possibly around ₹ 20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Built on the versatile MQB platform, the Skoda Karoq was will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine tuned to make 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox as standard. We drove the Skoda Karoq in May last year and have already told you a fair deal about it.

The Skoda Karoq features all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels

Visually, the Skoda Karoq SUV looks like a downscaled version of the Kodiaq, and features all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with the signature butterfly grille up front and the Skoda lettering at the rear. The SUV will come in 6 colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Inside, the Karoq comes with dual-tone beige and black interior with beige faux leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. Other features include - ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

