2020 Skoda Karoq: Price Expectation In India

We know that the Skoda Karoq will only come in one variant, and it will be sold as a CBU product, which means it will be sold in limited numbers. What we don't know is the price, and we expect it to be launched at just under the Rs. 20 lakh mark.

Updated:
The 2020 Skoda Karoq compact SUV will be launched in India on May 26, digitally

Highlights

  • The Skoda Karoq will be launched in May 26, digitally
  • The Skoda Karoq will come in only one variant and it will be CBU
  • The Karoq SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

The much-awaited Skoda Karoq SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on May 26. It's the first 5-seater compact SUV from the Czech carmaker in India after the Skoda Yeti, it's spiritual predecessor, and the Karoq will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass and Volkswagen T-Roc. Skoda India has already revealed a fair deal about the upcoming SUV. We already know that the Karoq will come to India as a completely built unit (CBU) product and the fact that it will be a petrol-only SUV. What we don't know is the price and as per our expectations, the upcoming Skoda Karoq will be priced In India just under the ₹ 20 lakh mark (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Karoq Spotted Ahead Of Official Launch 

Skoda Karoq

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : May 2020

The Skoda Karoq was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020

Now, the new Skoda Karoq will come to India as part of the 2500 units that carmakers are allowed to import without homologation. This means the SUV will be sold in limited numbers, and to make the best of it, the company will offer the Karoq in only one top-of-the-line variant with all the bells and whistles. This will also allow the carmaker to price it more aggressively, and sub- ₹ 20 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end Skoda Karoq is certainly an attractive price tag. The same strategy was used for the Volkswagen T-Roc.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq Spotted at Dealership

The Skoda Karoq made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020, and it is built on Volkswagen Group's versatile MQB platform. In terms of exterior features, the SUV also gets all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, and 18-inch alloy wheels, along with the signature butterfly grille up front and the new logo, with the 'Skoda' lettering, at the rear. The Skoda Karoq SUV will come in 6 colour options - Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

The Skoda Karoq gets the carmaker's new logo at the rear with the 'Skoda' lettering

As for the cabin, the Karoq gets dual-tone, beige and black, interior with beige faux leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting. Other features include - ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq First Drive Review

0 Comments

Under the hood, the SUV comes with a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol motor. The unit will be tuned to belt out a maximum power of 148 bhp with 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 7-speed DSG as standard.

