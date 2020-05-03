2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch

Skoda Auto India is all set to launch the 2020 Skoda Karoq SUV in the country soon. The SUV was expected to be launched last month, however, it was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, the company is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that the car can reach showrooms and of course the customers too. The company has confirmed that the Skoda Karoq SUV launch will be an all-digital event and it will happen only after the lockdown is lifted. The company has already started taking online bookings for the SUV with a token amount of ₹ 50,000. The SUV was also showcased at 2020 Auto Expo in February.

As the lockdown has been extended till May 17, it remains to be seen when the company will start dispatching the SUV to the dealers. The Czech-based carmaker hasn't announced the official launch date of the 2020 Karoq SUV yet. However, the company has revealed important details about the SUV. The newest offering from Skoda will be seen in a single variant only. And, the customers will get six colour options to choose from, which are Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey.

Skoda Karoq SUV will be offered in six exterior colour options

The SUV will come equipped with features such as all-LED headlamps, LED taillamps, panoramic sunroof, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable driver's seat, all leather upholstery, and ambient lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartLink connectivity, dual-zone climate control, ParkTronic system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), nine-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and more.

Mechanically, the Skoda Karoq will come powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The motor will be tuned to belt out 148 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm against the peak torque output of 250 Nm at 1,500 rpm. The company claims that the SUV can hit 0 to 100 kmph in just nine seconds before approaching the top speed of 202 kmph.

The upcoming SUV will be built on the MQB platform, and it will be introduced in the Indian market as a completely built unit (CBU). When launched, the Karoq will compete against the likes of Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the recently launched Volkswagen T-Roc.

