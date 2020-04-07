2020 Skoda Octavia RS 245 Starts Reaching Dealership Stockyard

The 2020 Skoda Octavia RS 245 has started reaching the dealership stockyard. The performance sedan was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020, where Skoda launched the Octavia RS 245 for ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings for the car had opened online on March 1, however, the company had to postpone the deliveries due to the coronavirus lockdown. Having said that, the fact that the car has started reaching dealers indicates that the company hopes to begin deliveries as soon as the lockdown ends, which is currently slated to happen on April 14, 2020.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS 245 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 36 Lakh

Skoda Octavia 15.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 launched in India, is part of the last batch of the current-generation model, which will be officially replaced by the new-gen Octavia this year. Out of the last lot, the company has allotted only 200 units of the Octavia RS 245 for India, which will come to our shores via the CBU route. The model seen in the spy shot comes in the Magic Black shade, but the company offers four other colour options on the car - Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, and Candy White. Plus, we also get to see the 18-inch Vega alloy wheels here which are standard.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS 245 Bookings Open

2020 Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets Alcantara leather seats, flat-bottom steering wheel and virtual cockpit

In terms of other features, the Octavia RS 245 gets quadra LED headlamps, glossy black ORVMs, a black rear spoiler twin stainless steel exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser. The cabin comes with sporty seats upholstered in black Alcantara leather with red contrast stitching and the vRS logo on the headrest. The car also gets all-black interior with Skoda's flat-bottom supersport steering wheel, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control. Skoda also offers 9 airbags with the car.

Under the hood, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is powered by the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that powered the India-spec model, however, it's tuned to churn out 245 horsepower, which is around 242 bhp and develops 370 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic unit, which is paired with a VAQ limited-slip differential to ensure effective power delivery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.