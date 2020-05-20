2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launch Date Revealed

The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will get a 6-speed manual gearbox with an automatic coming later in the year

Skoda Auto India released a new teaser video which reveals that the company will announce the prices of the new Rapid 1.0 TSI along with the Skoda Karoq SUV and the Skoda Superb facelift on May 26, 2020. The prices will be announce digitally. The Rapid has been on sale in India for a while now and this time, it gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which makes 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that was introduced in the Volkswagen Polo and Vento in March 2020. Skoda will discontinue the 1.6-litre MPI petrol and the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engines on the Rapid. The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be launched with just a 6-speed manual gearbox while a torque-converter automatic option could be launched later in the year.

(The Rapid 1.0 TSI is said to be 25 per cent more efficient than the outgoing 1.6-litre petrol engine)

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, said, ","The 1.0 TSI in the Rapid is 25 per cent more economical than the outgoing Petrol engine and is cheaper to maintain than a diesel engine. The cost of ownership of TSI Rapid is very similar to the cost of ownership of the diesel engine."

While Skoda's new offerings get just a petrol engine, this includes the new Rapid and the Karoq SUV, Skoda says it is still evaluating diesel engine options for India and hasn't ruled out new diesel engines for India-spec models in the future. Visually, the car will likely stay unchanged and could be based on the top-end Style variant of the existing Rapid, which has feature like, 16-inch clubber alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps, rear diffuser and trunk spoiler among others. We expect the Skoda Rapid 1.0 to be priced between ₹ 8.5 lakh and ₹ 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

