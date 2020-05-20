New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Launch Date Revealed

Skoda Auto India will announce the prices of the new Rapid 1.0 TSI on May 26, 2020 along with the Skoda Karoq and the Skoda Superb facelift.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will get a 6-speed manual gearbox with an automatic coming later in the year

Highlights

  • 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will be launched on May 26, 2020
  • 1.5-litre diesel & 1.6-litre petrol engines discontinued
  • Rapid 1.0 TSI will be launched only with a 6-speed manual gearbox

Skoda Auto India released a new teaser video which reveals that the company will announce the prices of the new Rapid 1.0 TSI along with the Skoda Karoq SUV and the Skoda Superb facelift on May 26, 2020. The prices will be announce digitally. The Rapid has been on sale in India for a while now and this time, it gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which makes 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that was introduced in the Volkswagen Polo and Vento in March 2020. Skoda will discontinue the 1.6-litre MPI petrol and the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engines on the Rapid. The 2020 Skoda Rapid will be launched with just a 6-speed manual gearbox while a torque-converter automatic option could be launched later in the year.

Also Read: 2020 Skoda Karoq Launch Date Announced

Skoda Rapid

6.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Skoda Rapid

Also Read: Bookings Open For Skoda Rapid 1.0 and Skoda Karoq

7dcp6jgg

(The Rapid 1.0 TSI is said to be 25 per cent more efficient than the outgoing 1.6-litre petrol engine)

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, said, ","The 1.0 TSI in the Rapid is 25 per cent more economical than the outgoing Petrol engine and is cheaper to maintain than a diesel engine. The cost of ownership of TSI Rapid is very similar to the cost of ownership of the diesel engine."

Also Read: New Skoda Rapid Will Be A Petrol Only Model

0 Comments

While Skoda's new offerings get just a petrol engine, this includes the new Rapid and the Karoq SUV, Skoda says it is still evaluating diesel engine options for India and hasn't ruled out new diesel engines for India-spec models in the future. Visually, the car will likely stay unchanged and could be based on the top-end Style variant of the existing Rapid, which has feature like, 16-inch clubber alloy wheels, LED daytime running lamps, rear diffuser and trunk spoiler among others. We expect the Skoda Rapid 1.0 to be priced between ₹ 8.5 lakh and ₹ 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Skoda Rapid with Immediate Rivals

Skoda Rapid
Skoda
Rapid

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
23%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Skoda Rapid Alternatives

Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 8.32 - 11.1 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 9.91 - 14.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities