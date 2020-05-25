2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI: Price Expectation In India

The 2020 Skoda Rapid is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, on May 26, 2020. The updated Rapid sedan was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, and while the changes made to the car are limited, it does come with a new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine, borrowed from the Volkswagen Vento. Now, the carmaker has already confirmed that the new 2020 Rapid will be a petrol-only car, and we also know a fair bit about the upcoming model. However, what's still missing from the equation is the price of the car.

Now, the 2020 Skoda India is likely to be offered in two variants - Ambition and Style, and we expect it to be priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The car will only get the 999 cc, Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine, tuned to churn out 108 bhp at 5000-5500 rpm, and 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, initially, while later, the company will also introduce an optional automatic torque converter.

The new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI is paired with a 6-speed manual and a torque convertor AT

Earlier last month, speaking to carandbike, about the new Rapid, on Freewheeling with SVP, Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India, said "The 1.0 TSI in the Rapid is 25 per cent more economical than the outgoing Petrol engine and is cheaper to maintain than a diesel engine. The cost of ownership of TSI Rapid is very similar to the cost of ownership of the diesel engine."

The 2020 Skoda Rapid will come with 16-inch alloy wheels, rear diffuser, and trunk spoiler among others

In terms of features, the 2020 Skoda Rapid will come with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, rear diffuser, and trunk spoiler among others. Other visual elements largely remain unchanged, including the butterfly grille, wide, wraparound headlamps, large mesh-pattern airdam, and horizontal foglamps. The cabin will also get minor updates with a dual-tone beige black interior, and beige upholstery. However, the top-end model could come with the option for sportier all-black interior, with black exterior elements, similar to the model showcased at the Auto Expo.

