2020 Skoda Super Facelift vs Toyota Camry: Price Comparison

The much-awaited 2020 Skoda Superb facelift went on sale in India today. The full-size sedan from the Czech carmaker will be offered in two variants - Sportline and Laurin & Klement, and the car comes with a new BS6 compliant turbocharged 2.0-litre TSI engine tuned to churn out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. In India, the closest rival to the Skoda Superb is the Toyota Camry Hybrid, and here's where the two full-size sedans stand against each other in terms of pricing.

Staring with the Skoda Superb, the Sportline variant of the car is priced at ₹ 29.99 lakh, while the range-topping Laurin & Klement trim comes with a price tag of ₹ 32.99 lakh (both ex-showroom India). In comparison, the Toyota Camry Hybrid, on the other hand, only comes in one variant, and it is priced at ₹ 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of powertrain, the Camry Hybrid comes with a BS6 compliant 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine offering a combined power output of 215 bhp 221 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 6-step CVT transmission.

Skoda Superb 29.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS6: All You Need To Know

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift comes in two variants - Sportline and L&K, compared to Camry's single Hybrid variant

Now, visually, we certainly think the Skoda Superb comes with better proportions and styling, compared to the Toyota Camry Hybrid, however, looks are subjective so we won't get more into that. However, in terms of features, both cars are at par with each other. Both the Superb and the Camry Hybrid come with full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, and a good amount of chrome detailing. That said, the Superb comes with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Camry Hybrid offers a set of 18-inch alloys.

The Toyota Camry Hybrid and Superb Facelift get similar features like LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and alloy wheels

As for cabin design, both Superb L&K and Camry Hybrid both come with beige interior and matching leather upholstery, however, the Superb Sportline trim gets carbon finished interior and black Alcantara leather upholstery, with red accents. In terms of features and creature comforts, both cars come with power-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, and while the Superb offers 12-way adjustability, the Camry offers 10-way adjustable seats. The cars also get 3-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster among others. Additionally, the Camry also gets a touch screen controls integrated to the foldable rear armrest, while the Superb only gets cup holders with the rear armrest.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift Sportline variant gets Alcantara leather covered sports seats, carbon decor and paddle-shifters

In terms of safety, the Superb offers 8 airbags, ABS, ESC, EBD, Mechanical Brake Assist, Multi Collision Brake, Hill Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Anti-Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock and more. The Camry, on the other hand, comes with 9 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, brake hold function, vehicle stability and traction control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ISOFIX and Top Tether Anchor for Child Seats, and Parking Assist: Back Guide Monitor, Clearance & Back Sonar, among others.

The rear seats of the Toyota Camry can be reclined and you get a control panel for rear passengers that the Superb doesn't offer

Now, even if we just consider the Superb L&K variant, the Toyota Camry is more expensive by ₹ 4.89 lakh, while compared to the Sportline trim the difference is close to ₹ 8 lakh. While the Camry Hybrid does offer more power, and better safety features, the main reason for this huge difference in price is because of the higher GST rate of 43 per cent that hybrid vehicles attract. So, on paper, if you are looking for a premium full-size sedan and it has to a hybrid vehicle then go for the Camry. However, if a hybrid is not your priority, then there is nothing better than the Superb in this space. The features are almost at par with the Camry and we certainly loved the 2.0-litre TSI & DSG combo in the Tiguan Allspace. We will be testing both the cars in real-world condition, post-lockdown, to tell which one is the better choice in this segment. So, keep watching this space for more updates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.