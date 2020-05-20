New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Launch Details Out

Skoda India has commenced online bookings for the Superb facelift for a token of Rs. 50,000 and it has already started reaching dealerships.

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift will be launched in India on May 26.

  • It gets cosmetic updates, revised interiors and more features.
  • It will get a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor under its hood.

Virtual events have taken precedence in the time of Coronavirus crisis that has compelled people to maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact to the extent possible. Even automakers realise that the last thing people want to do is to be part of any small or big gathering and hence they have turned to the virtual world to launch upcoming models. Skoda Auto also has announced the launch of the new Skoda Superb facelift along with the new Rapid 1.0 TSI compact and Karoq Compact SUV, through an online media conference. As we exclusively reported, the cars will go on sale in India this month itself. The Czech carmaker will launch all the three models on May 26.

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets a host of cosmetic updates upfront.

Skoda India has commenced online bookings for the car for a token of ₹ 50,000 and it has already started reaching dealerships. The Skoda Superb facelift will remain company's flagship sedan, and the facelifted model gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, and more features. Upfront, there are new Matrix LED headlamps with a fresh design, larger twin-multi-slat butterfly grille, and revised front bumpers. While the profile does look largely similar, it gets new 17-inch five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, new ORVMs, and at the rear there are revised LED tail-lamps and bumper. The rear section now also features the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the logo.

mvkegvro

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb has been spruced up and now comes with the option of the Virtual Cockpit

It gets a dual-tone treatment with a revised dashboard and an updated central console which integrates the new touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also the option to upgrade the upholstery with leather or Alcantara. It also new safety tech like - Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. Other features include an electronic parking brake, aerodynamic covers on the rear suspension. Under the hood, the Skoda Superb facelift will get a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, while a diesel is expected to join the line at a later date.

