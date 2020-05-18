2020 Skoda Superb Facelift Spotted At Dealership

The soon to be launched 2020 Skoda Superb facelift was recently spotted at a dealership yard. The photos come from a video taken by an enthusiast, and the car in the pictures is the top-of-the-line Laurin & Klement variant of the 2020 Superb, seen with some safety wrapping. Skoda India has already commenced online bookings for the car, for a token of ₹ 50,000, and the fact that the car has started reaching dealerships means that the company is likely to launch the car in the coming weeks. In fact, the carmaker recently delivered India's first Skoda Octavia RS 245 in Goa.

The 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift in these photos is the top-of-the-line Laurin & Klement variant of the car

Earlier in April 2020, in an exclusive interview with carandbike, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, had said, "The Superb facelift will be launched very soon after the lockdown is lifted. We are just waiting for one particular part from Europe, but there's no reason why the Superb facelift cannot be launched in the country very, very quickly."

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, and more features

The 2020 Skoda Superb facelift is the company's flagship sedan, and the facelifted model gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, and more features. Upfront, the car comes with Matrix LED headlamps that get a new design, larger twin-multi-slat Butterfly grille, and revised bumpers at the front and rear. While the profile does look largely similar, we do see the iconic Laurin & Klement badge above the front fender, and new 17-inch twin-5-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, new ORVMs, and revised LED taillamps at the rear. The rear section now also features the Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the company logo.

The 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift gets a dual-tone cabin with a revised dashboard

Inside, the new Skoda Superb facelift gets a dual-tone treatment with a revised dashboard and an updated centre console. The car features a new touchscreen infotainment system, which will come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin also comes with the option of new leather or Alcantara upholstery, along with safety tech like - Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. Other features include an electronic parking brake, aerodynamic covers on the rear suspension.

Under the hood, the Skoda Superb facelift will get a 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, but Skoda is not doing away with diesel engines.

