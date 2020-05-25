2020 Skoda Superb Facelift: What To Expect

The 2020 Skoda Superb Facelift is all set to go on sale in India on May 26. The car has already arrived at dealerships and Skoda had started accepting bookings online for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. As we had reported earlier, the Superb will be launched digitally via a virtual press conference along with the Karoq compact SUV and Rapid 1.0 Turbo, as we all maintain social distancing and avoid any form gathering seeing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Here's what all we can expect form the upcoming Skoda Superb Facelift.

Exterior

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets a revised front and new Matrix LED headlamps.

The 2020 Skoda Superb gets revised styling and some updates elements like the new Matrix LED headlamps with a fresh design, larger twin-multi-slat butterfly grille, and revised front bumpers. While the profile does look almost identical to the outgoing model, it gets new 17-inch five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels along with new wing mirrors and at the rear there are revised LED tail-lamps and bumper. At the rear there is the new Skoda lettering on the tailgate instead of the brand logo.

Interior

The cabin of the 2020 Skoda Superb has been spruced up and now comes with the option of the Virtual Cockpit

It gets a dual-tone treatment with a revised dashboard and an updated central console which integrates the new touchscreen infotainment system. There is also the option to upgrade the upholstery with leather or Alcantara.

Features

The Skoda Superb has always been a well-equipped model and the updated model builds up on that with a range of new safety tech like Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. It also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system now with Apple and Android Auto, virtual cockpit in the L&K variant and continues with other features like auto climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror and one touch window operations among others. The 2020 model is also expected to get features like an electronic parking brake and aerodynamic covers on the rear suspension.

Engine

Under the hood, the Skoda Superb facelift will get a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, while a diesel is expected to join the line at a later date.

Pricing

The Skoda Superb will continue to be on sale in India as a CKD unit and we expect prices to start around ₹ 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

