2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 Unveiled For Global Markets

Suzuki has a wide range of maxi scooters for its global portfolio. For 2020, the company decided to take the wraps off the updated Suzuki Burgman 200. The Burgman 200 again is meant for global markets and apart from the new colours, it stays the same. The three new colours on offer are white, black and silver! In terms of engine specifications, the Burgman 200 gets a 200 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid cooled and makes about 17.7 bhp and 17.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a CVT unit. The chassis and cycle parts stay the same as well. The scooter continues to get a 13-inch wheel up front and a 12-inch wheel at the rear. The scooter is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a regular monoshock at the rear.

(The 2020 Burgman 200 gets the same engine; 200 cc, 17.7 bhp, 17.62 Nm)

In terms of design, the scooter stays the same as before, employing a typical maxi-scooter with a curvy front apron, dual headlamps and a longish visor. Apart from that, the scooter gets stepped seats, upswept exhaust and a low-slung stance. The scooter gets twin 240 mm discs up front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard as well. Now, we don't see the Suzuki Burgman 200 coming to India. If you want to have a maxi-scooter experience then the Suzuki Burgman Street can service that need in India. The Burgman Street BS6 continues to use the 125 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that comes with Suzuki Eco Performance technology and develops 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The power figures are only marginally lower than the BS4 model.

And a few months down the line, Aprilia will be launching the Aprilia SXR 160 in the country as well. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Aprilia SXR 160 gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is. It makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well.

