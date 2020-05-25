2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 Launched In Japan

Suzuki Motorcycles has launched the GSX-R125 in Japan. It is priced at 393,800 yen, which is equivalent of ₹ 2.77 lakh (on-road, India). The motorcycle will be sold in Japan alongside the India-spec Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250. Usually it had been South East Asia, Europe and other markets where Suzuki sold low displacement motorcycles but current trends revealed that Japan has a significant demand for a performance oriented entry-level motorcycle. Something, that KTM have mastered in India. Enter Suzuki GSX-R125. It was sold in Europe since 2017 but now comes to Japan as well.

(The GSX-R125 gets a 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 14.8 bhp and 11.5 Nm)

The Suzuki GSX-R125 gets a 124.4 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 14.8 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox and weighs just 134 kg (kerb weight). In comparison, the KTM RC 125 makes 0.3 bhp less and a 0.5 Nm more but weighs 154 kg. And the RC 125 has had fair success in India. So, it could mean that India too has a decent market for performance oriented entry-level supersport models. But the cost definitely has to be under ₹ 1.5 lakh else, it doesn't make sense for India.

(The Suzuki GSX-R125 could be a potential rival to the KTM RC 125)

The GSX-R125 looks the part of a supersport, with its fairing, sleek LED headlamp and an upwards swept tail section. The motorcycle gets a bunch of features too such as keyless ignition, fully digital LCD instrument console, dual-channel ABS and alloy wheels. If priced well, the motorcycle definitely has the potential to do well in India too, but we suspect it is not coming to our shores any time soon.

