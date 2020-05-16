2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan

Suzuki, the Japanese automaker has finally introduced the 2020 Suzuki Swift facelift in Japan. The company has introduced the hatchback at a starting price of JPY 15,35,600 which is approximately around ₹ 10.88 lakh. The new Suzuki Swift facelift is offered in both hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options. The facelifted model has received limited design upgrades, which is likely to be offered in the India-spec model. The India-spec model of Swift is expected to be introduced in the Indian market by next year. As a reminder, the images of the Suzuki Swift hatchback were leaked online ahead of the launch revealing the overall design.

Also Read: 2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan

The new 2020 Suzuki Swift facelift gets cosmetic updates inside and out

The new Suzuki Swift gets exterior changes which include revamped grille featuring honeycomb pattern or new diamond design with a horizontal chrome or red stripe in the center with chrome surround. It also gets sweptback projector headlights. The slightly tweaked front bumper houses round fog lamps. The hatchback also comes equipped with newly styled alloy wheels. The hatchback is now available in new Orange and Yellow exterior body colours specifically for the Japanese market.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, the company has also made significant changes on the safety and technology front. The Suzuki Swift facelift now comes with all-black interiors complemented by all-new upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system, a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel and twin-pod instrument cluster. The Japanese carmaker has also incorporated with the new safety technology called the Suzuki Safety Support. It includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-keeping assist.

The interiors of the Suzuki Swift facelift is largely identical to the current model

Mechanically, the Japanese-Spec Swift facelift hatchback gets the same 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol mill producing 89 bhp and 118 Nm of power figures. The hybrid version of Swift gets a 0.3 kWh battery pack delivering an additional boost of 10 kW and 30 Nm. the hybrid version of the Swift with the 0.3 kWh battery pack that delivers an additional 10 kW and 30 Nm of peak torque. While the hybrid model with AMT unit is claimed to return a mileage of up to 28.6 kmpl, the petrol unit returns 20 kmpl and 21.8 kmpl for the CVT and 5MT variants respectively. The India-spec version of Swift is expected to get a 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine which is also seen on the Dzire facelift. The unit is capable of developing 89bhp and 113Nm of power figures. The regular version of the Swift will continue to get the popular 1.2L K-Series petrol mill with manual and AMT transmission options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.